Tsunami Preparedness Week Begins in Santa Barbara County

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara recognizes March 27 through March 31 as Tsunami Preparedness Week. With approximately 110 miles of coastline, Santa Barbara County is susceptible to the impacts of tsunamis. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), tsunamis are giant waves caused by earthquakes or volcanic eruptions under the sea. All coastal areas, including locally frequented beaches, and some areas inland have the potential to become inundated if the conditions indicate a tsunami threat exists. A tsunami advisory was last issued in Santa Barbara County in January 2022 following a volcanic eruption off the Tonga Islands.

Being prepared before an emergency is critical and tsunamis are no exception. Community members are recommended to take the following actions to prepare:

· Know the tsunami hazard zones for areas you live and/or visit.

· People living, visiting, or working in a tsunami hazard area must be aware of the warning signs that indicate potential tsunami activity including a strong earthquake, the ocean withdrawing or rising rapidly, or a loud, roaring sound coming from the sea.

· Identify an evacuation location that is on high ground or inland, away from the water and accessible by foot. Evacuation sites should be accessible by walking and not dependent on a vehicle. Note: Some beach areas have tsunami evacuation route maps onsite.

· Practice walking your evacuation routes to make evacuation quicker and easier.

· Register for emergency alerts from local public safety officials.

Although it can be tempting to want to observe tsunami activities or be in the water, it is important to stay out of the water and away from the tsunami hazard zone until public safety officials have deemed it safe to return. The first wave may not be the last or the largest and the danger may last for hours or days.

There are three levels of notifications that exist for tsunamis. People living, visiting, or working in a tsunami hazard area must be aware of the warning signs that indicate potential tsunami activity; there may not be time for public safety officials to send a notification before the effects of a tsunami are felt. Nevertheless, beachgoers should familiarize themselves with the following notifications and follow directions from public officials:

Tsunami Watch: A tsunami may later impact the area.

A tsunami may later impact the area. Tsunami Advisory: A tsunami with the potential to generate strong currents or waves is imminent, expected, or occurring.

A tsunami with the potential to generate strong currents or waves is imminent, expected, or occurring. Tsunami Warning: A tsunami with the potential to generate widespread inundation is imminent, expected, or occurring. Evacuations of identified tsunami inundation areas will be required.

“During this unprecedented year of weather-related events, we encourage our community not to lose sight of the other threats our coastal communities face,” shared Director for the County Office of Emergency Management Kelly Hubbard. “We encourage residents and visitors of our beautiful coastlines to take time this week to identify tsunami hazard zones and how they would evacuate the beach on foot in the case of a tsunami. A few minutes of preparation now can lead to life-saving actions later.”

To learn more about tsunami safety and steps you can take to prepare, visit https://www.readysbc.org/597/Tsunami.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE ReadySBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org. Receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.

Comienza La Semana de Preparación Para un Tsunami en El Condado de Santa Barbara

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – El condado de Santa Bárbara reconoce del 27 al 31 de marzo como la Semana de Preparación para un Tsunami. Con aproximadamente 110 millas de costa, el condado de Santa Bárbara puede verse afectado por los impactos de los tsunamis. Según la Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA por sus siglas en inglés), los tsunamis son olas gigantes causadas por terremotos o erupciones volcánicas bajo el mar. Todas las zonas costeras, incluidas las playas frecuentadas localmente, y algunas zonas del interior tienen el potencial de inundarse si las condiciones indican que existe una amenaza de tsunami. La última vez que se emitió un aviso de tsunami en el condado de Santa Bárbara fue en enero de 2022, tras una erupción volcánica frente a las islas Tonga.

Estar preparado antes de una emergencia es fundamental y los tsunamis no son una excepción. Se recomienda a los miembros de la comunidad que tomen las siguientes medidas para prepararse:

Conozca las zonas de peligro de tsunami de las áreas en las que vive y/o visita.

Las personas que viven, visitan o trabajan en una zona de peligro de tsunami deben ser conscientes de las señales de alerta que indican una posible actividad de tsunami, como un fuerte terremoto, el océano retirándose o elevándose rápidamente, o un sonido fuerte y rugiente que viene del mar.

Identifique un lugar de evacuación que esté en terreno elevado o en el interior, alejado del agua y accesible a pie. Los lugares de evacuación deben ser accesibles a pie y no depender de un vehículo. Nota : Algunas zonas de playa disponen de mapas de rutas de evacuación en caso de tsunami.

: Algunas zonas de playa disponen de mapas de rutas de evacuación en caso de tsunami. Practique las rutas de evacuación a pie para que la evacuación sea más rápida y sencilla.

Inscríbase para recibir alertas de emergencia de los funcionarios locales de seguridad pública.

Aunque puede ser tentador querer observar las actividades del tsunami o estar en el agua, es importante permanecer fuera del agua y lejos de la zona de peligro de tsunami hasta que los funcionarios de seguridad pública hayan considerado que es seguro regresar. La primera ola puede no ser la última ni la más grande y el peligro puede durar horas o días.