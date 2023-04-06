Sheriff’s Office Shares Information for a Safe and Local Deltopia Weekend

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office would like to share information from frequently asked questions about the upcoming 2023 Deltopia weekend. The Sheriff’s Office worked together with community stakeholders as well as allied agency partners to plan for the safety of the residents and guests who will be visiting the Isla Vista area this weekend. As a result of planning meetings, community feedback and review of activity in the area for the preceding weeks, the Sheriff’s Office has developed a scalable operation plan with responsive staffing levels and presence based on activity and the ability of first responders to effectively manage safety and security.

The “Outdoor Festival Ordinance” 6-70.01 Santa Barbara County Ordinance is effective from Friday April 6, 2023, to Sunday, April 9, 2023, and from the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. within the area bounded by, and including, El Colegio Road, Camino Majorca to Storke Road, Ocean Road to Stadium Road and the Pacific Ocean in the unincorporated area of Isla Vista. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that possession of an opened container of alcohol is prohibited on public street, public sidewalk, public highway, public parking lot or public alley and that Santa Barbara County Ordinance 36-3 will be enforced.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to offer its Restorative Justice program for some minor infractions. The Restorative Justice class is a voluntary program that requires participants to attend a two-hour presentation. The class focuses on safety in Isla Vista as well as improving community relations and partnerships. Participants will be assigned an hour of community service in Isla Vista. Upon completing the class and community service the participant’s fine will be waived and the citation will not go on their criminal record. You can find more information about this program on the Sheriff’s Office website – SBSheriff.org.

Attendees may encounter the use of traffic barricades to re-route vehicles off streets with heavy pedestrian traffic. These barricades vary from a soft closure – where only residents are permitted past or hard closures where no vehicle traffic is allowed. The use of these barricades will take into consideration crowd size and the ability for first responders, including Fire and Medics, to access and respond to all areas of Isla Vista. Residents can anticipate a soft closure to vehicle traffic starting Saturday at 10:a.m. on all roadways south of Trigo. Residents are encouraged to carry proof of address in their vehicle that include the residents name and the Isla Vista address. Examples of proof of address include government identification, a utility bill, school documents or lease. Parking restrictions will be in place in the City of Goleta on Friday and Saturday nights. You can find more information on their website- CityofGoleta.org.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to provide any breaking information to the media and the public using our Twitter accounts – @SBSOPIO and @SBSheriff. The Sheriff’s Office intends on sharing recap of activity early next week and we look forward to a safe and local weekend.