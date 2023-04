More Like This

While it is understandable that SCE needs to have planned outages, scheduling an outage on the first day Passover (an important Jewish holiday) is beyond an inconvenience. Similar to an Easter or Christmas dinner, Passover is a time of major food preparation. I brought this to SCE’s attention and received no response. Hopefully, SCE will be more considerate in their future planning.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.