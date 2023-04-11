Old Spanish Days Poster 2023 Revealed 

The 2023 Old Spanish Days Poster | Credit: Courtesy OSD

A juxtaposition of the traditional Spanish dancing couple with a strikingly contemporary graphic style, the 2023 commemorative Fiesta poster was unveiled tonight by El Presidente David Bolton. The annual poster is a tradition that’s been a part of Old Spanish Days Fiesta since 1924, when artist Frederick A. Pawley won a contest to design the poster. The tradition of having El Presidente have the honor of designing the poster has been around since the 1970s, according to Old Spanish Days.

“Figuring out a way to combine dance, energy and our city’s beauty became the goal in creating this year’s Fiesta poster,” stated Bolton. “It was nearly a year-long effort, but well worth it. I wanted to keep things simple and not too busy, and also feature an original design for the poster. In the end, we were able to combine an energetic dancing couple with our beautiful beachfront.”

The design, which Bolton created in collaboration with a pair of leading graphic designers from the Netherlands whom he was introduced to by Javier Rodriguez Mañas, Consulate General of Tourism for Spain, poses the dancing couple at the foot of Stearns Wharf with the waterfront in the background. It’s also a nod to Cabrillo Boulevard which will once again be the main parade route for the Desfile Histórico (Historical Parade). In addition, the new “Mercado de la Playa” will also be held on Cabrillo Boulevard in the parking lot of Santa Barbara City College’s La Playa Stadium.

“The poster represents our strong bond and connection with the incredible city of Santa Barbara,” said Bolton. “You can’t have Fiesta without Santa Barbara, and in many ways, you can’t have Santa Barbara without Fiesta.”

The 2023 poster is available for purchase for $20 on the Fiesta website at sbfiesta.org/shop. Ten limited-edition 2023 posters, printed on metal, will be part of a live auction during the La Primavera fundraiser at the historic Casa De la Guerra and El Paseo restaurant on May 13. Tickets for La Primavera are on sale now at sbfiesta.org.