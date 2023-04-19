Meet Lola Watts
Lola Watts is one of the few interns we’ve had who has graced us with her presence and talent in
multiple departments. She’s both an arts writer and helps manage our robust events calendar. We
asked Lola a few questions about herself.
Tell us a little bit about yourself. I’m a third-year student at UCSB. I study English, but my
true passion is creative writing, and I would love to write a novel one day along with pursuing a
career in journalism. In my free time, I like learning yoga and meditation; taking photos of my
pet cats, whom I love dearly; attempting to cook new vegetarian meals; and exploring the
beautiful nature here in Santa Barbara.
You’ve been involved with several different departments of the paper throughout your time
with the Indy. What’s been your favorite part of working here? Everyone that I have met
through my time at the Independent, from staff members and editors to those who organize
community events, have been so kind and compassionate. I’ve really enjoyed learning from these
individuals. It is through these people — as well as covering various events that I wouldn’t have
known about had I not been interning at the Indy — that I have been exposed to a deep sense of
community and connection here in Santa Barbara. This has been such a lovely experience.
What are your plans for after graduation? I want to continue pursuing journalism and
writing, and hopefully begin to work full-time at a news publication. My biggest goal is to
continue growing, learning, and allowing myself to be creative wherever I end up.
