Unless you have been living under a rock the past couple of decades, you know that the Earth is warming at an alarming rate, and human-induced greenhouse gas emissions are the culprit. While we all know that driving cars contributes greatly to climate change, how often are do we hear what a change in our diet could do?

According to a recent study at the University of Oxford, we can reduce our individual carbon footprint from food by a massive 73 percent by removing meat, dairy, and eggs from our diet. With electric vehicles still out of reach for many Americans, the ease of switching out animal-based foods for plant-based options has never been easier.

This Earth Day, we should all remember to drive less, walk and bike more, but also pick up a vegan cookbook and start saving the Earth one bite at a time.