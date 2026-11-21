Kenneth Tompkins — one of the two suspects accused of concealing a body in a West Beach apartment last month — was rearrested on November 14 while out on bail after failing to keep his GPS monitor charged. He has been booked back into Santa Barbara Main Branch Jail with a $50,000 bail. According to jail records, he remained in custody as of Saturday. The other suspect in the case, Jenica Ochoa, is still out on bail.

The pair was previously arrested on the night of October 28 on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and concealing a death after Santa Barbara Police Department Officers found the body of Lawrence Matthew Brennen concealed in a bed roll, placed in a metal container, and sealed with plastic wrap in a West Beach apartment on Los Aguajes Avenue. The coroner’s office has not yet disclosed Brennen’s cause of death.

Both Tompkins and Ochoa have pleaded not guilty to their charges and are expected to appear in court on November 30.