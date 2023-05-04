San Marcos Boys’ Volleyball Defeats Servite in CIF-SS Division 2 Quarterfinals

The Royals Will Matchup With Tesoro in the Semifinals

For the second consecutive year the San Marcos High boys’ volleyball team has reached the CIF-SS division 2 semifinals.

The Royals overcame a rough first set to defeat visiting Servite 23-25 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 on Wednesday night at the Thunderhut. San Marcos has not lost a home game in the last two seasons.

“When we lost the first game, 25-23, you find out what you’re all about at that point,” said San Marcos coach Roger Kuntz, who notched his 400th victory at the helm of the San Marcos program. “Once again our big players played big in a big game.”

San Marcos benefited from its trademark balanced attack as setter Hansen Streeter was in complete control throughout taking whatever the Servite defense gave him.

Middle blocker Kyle Foley finished with a team-high 12 kills for San Marcos, but he was far from the only attacking option for Streeter against Servite. Outside hitter Jack Wilson added eleven kills, opposite Luke Walker racked up ten kills and Mason Rice chipped in nine kills.

“My teammates were passing the ball and Hansen was feeding me perfectly; It was just my night tonight,” Foley said. “That was a really good team over there and I knew we had to do something special tonight to beat them.”

In the semifinals on Saturday, San Marcos will travel to Tesoro and face the team that has eliminated the Royals the past two seasons.

“It’s too bad we’re on the road. We got fortunate with a couple coin flips to get a couple home games,” Kuntz said. “This is our third year in a row playing them at their place so it’s not a happy place for us, but these guys want to go back and try to get it back for us.”