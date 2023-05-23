California State Parks Offers Free Admission to Veterans, Active and Reserve Military on Memorial Day

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SACRAMENTO, Calif.— California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans, and active and reserve military members, by offering free admission to 130 participating state park units on Memorial Day – Monday, May 29, 2023. The list of participating park units can be found at parks.ca.gov/MemorialDay2023.

“State Parks invites these brave people and their families to enjoy the beauty, peace, and rich history of their public lands,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Thank you for sacrificing so much for your nation, for your families, and for our freedom.”

Veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel must show a valid military ID, or proof of discharge other than dishonorable or bad conduct, to receive free admission. AB 150 (Olsen), signed by Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. in 2013, authorized California State Parks to offer veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel from the United States Armed Forces and the National Guard of any state a reduced or free day use at participating state parks.

State Parks is reminding the public that there are other free passes available including the California State Park Adventure Pass for California fourth graders and their families. Since the three-year pilot program began in 2021, almost 37,000 fourth graders have signed up for their free Adventure Pass that allows them and their families free access to 19 select state parks. There is still time to sign up. This year’s fourth graders have until Aug. 31, 2023, to enjoy their Adventure Pass. Learn more at parks.ca.gov/AdventurePass and about other free passes available at parks.ca.gov/OutdoorsForAll.