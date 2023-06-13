Isla Vista Man Arrested for Possession of Illegal Narcotics

More Like This

As UC Santa Barbara heads into finals week and graduation, a haul of psilocybin mushrooms, fake Xanax, and MDMA — commonly known as ecstasy or molly — was seized in neighboring Isla Vista on Monday. Thomas Hung, 21, was arrested on Abrego Road by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant issued after they received a tip last Tuesday about illegal narcotics for sale. More than 175 counterfeit Xanax pills were confiscated during the arrest. Hung was held in the Main Jail on charges of felony transportation and sales of controlled substances, possession, and cultivation of psilocybin on $30,000 bail.

Sheriff's Deputies Seize Psilocybin Mushrooms, MDMA, and More Than 175 Fake Xanax Pills in Monday Drug Bust

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.