Letters

To Linda, On Our 28th

By Henry Ohrtman, Ventura
Thu Jun 15, 2023 | 10:41am

Her color is red like a battery humming
A stack of Marshall amps with the guitars strumming
A face o so pretty, a peach, a wish
She lights up the room with her sweet disposish’

Her color is carmine like a sunset shade
You touch her hand — Sonny, you are made
A bod made for sin, a whisper, confetti
Fast and no fooling, you better be ready.

Her color is Honey, Twist and Shout
A breath of springtime, a candle never out
Did you ever see a hawk that flies over everything
The colors triumphant and all the earth sounds that ring.

