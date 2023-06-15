To Linda, On Our 28th

Her color is red like a battery humming

A stack of Marshall amps with the guitars strumming

A face o so pretty, a peach, a wish

She lights up the room with her sweet disposish’

Her color is carmine like a sunset shade

You touch her hand — Sonny, you are made

A bod made for sin, a whisper, confetti

Fast and no fooling, you better be ready.

Her color is Honey, Twist and Shout

A breath of springtime, a candle never out

Did you ever see a hawk that flies over everything

The colors triumphant and all the earth sounds that ring.