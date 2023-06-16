ON Culture | All ‘Emma’ All the Time + Broadway Divas, Artist Talks, and More

This edition of ON Culture was originally emailed to subscribers on July 29, 2023. To receive Leslie Dinaberg’s arts newsletter in your inbox on Fridays, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

ON the Stage (Theater, Music, and More)

Audra McDonald comes to Campbell Hall on November 30, courtesy UCSB Arts & Lectures | Credit: Courtesy

An incredible abundance of fabulous cultural events are coming our way, with Ensemble Theatre Company, UCSB Arts & Lectures, Theatre Group at SBCC, CAMA, Opera Santa Barbara (their 30th anniversary season features Carmen October 1; Il trovatore February 11, 2024; and Zorro April 21, 2024), and others announcing their upcoming seasons.



You can click the links for many more details, but some of the theatrical things I’m particularly excited about are ETC’s new romantic comedy Alice, Formerly of Wonderland (May 30–June 16, 2024), Broadway divas Kristin Chenoweth (Nov. 5) and Audra McDonald (Nov. 30) courtesy of UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Theatre Group at SBCC’s adaptation of Emma (October 13-28) and, because for those of us who truly love Jane Austen and can never get enough of her, I’m also looking forward to seeing PCPA’s production of yet a different adaptation of Emma at the Solvang Festival Theater next week (that show runs through July 2).

ON The Page

The Rajes book series is loosely based on the work of Jane Austen. | Credit: Courtesy

I really do LOVE Jane Austen. I’m currently reading Unmarriageable by Soniah Kamal, which is a retelling of Pride and Prejudice that takes place in the early 2000s in a Muslim community in Pakistan. And I would also highly recommend the entire Rajes series by Sonali Dev, whose four novels — Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors; Recipe for Persuasion; Incense and Sensibility; and The Emma Project — loosely follow their Austen namesakes but are set in the fascinating contemporary world of an immigrant Indian family descended from royalty, who have built their lives in San Francisco.

ON The List of Legends

Neil Young comes to the Bowl July 7. | Credit: Courtesy

The legendary Neil Young is coming to the Santa Barbara Bowl on July 7. Tickets went on sale today, so you better act fast. This is one of the many musical legends coming our way. Earlier this week I saw the amazing Diana Ross (review to come) and a few weeks ago, we had James Taylor (review here). Also coming our way soon is Patti Smith at the Lobero on August 9, Van Morrison at the Bowl September 16, Graham Nash at the Lobero July 15-16, and Kenny Loggins (did you catch him on our pickleball cover this week?) performing at the Bowl on November 4 for his final big tour.

ON The Podium

Robin Gowen cover story by Roger Durling | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

After their recent Independent cover collaboration, artist Robin Gowen will join writer Roger Durling at Sullivan Goss on July 29 at 6 p.m. for an intimate conversation about her art and career. Robin, who has been legally blind since childhood but is fully sighted with corrective lenses — a fascinating topic for anyone, let alone an artist — will eloquently discuss sight itself and the challenge of conveying her perception through her art. RSVP here.

ON The Calendar

Nicole Lvoff and Joe Woodard of Lucinda Lane | Credit: Courtesy

After a bit of a hiatus, our very own Joe Woodard’s band Lucinda Lane is back on stage at SOhO on Monday, June 26, for their first gig since pre-pandemic times. Their signature “IndieBossaJazzTwang” sound features a cast of characters that includes Nicole Lvoff, voice; Woodard, guitar, songs; Austin Beede, drums; Randy Tico, bass; Liz Barnitz, harmony vocals; Brett Larsen, accordion; and John Schnackenberg, sax. Click here for details.



For a complete calendar of events this week and beyond, visit independent.com/events/.