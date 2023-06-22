Construction Completed on Floradale Avenue Bridge

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On June 21, 2023, traffic switched to the new Floradale Avenue Bridge west of Lompoc. The new

bridge is 60 feet longer, constructed adjacent to the existing bridge, and includes aesthetic

enhancements, including a stained tubular bicycle railing and a concrete barrier with stained faux

cobblestones and stacked rocks. The original bridge that crosses the Santa Ynez River was built

in 1969 and was replaced due to seismic deficiencies. It will be demolished later this year.



MCM Construction constructed the new 580-ft two-lane concrete bridge. It incorporates four-span

cast-in-place post-tensioned concrete box girders and provides the same number of travel lanes

as the current bridge. Expenditures for the $19 million project were reimbursed by the Federal

Highway Bridge Program ($17 million) which includes funding from Proposition 1B State Seismic

Funds ($600K), and a Local Match of $2.2 million.



Despite the adverse weather conditions from the storm event around January 9, 2023, when the

Santa Ynez River overtopped the river banks and the water level rose to within 7 feet of the lower

surface of the original bridge arch, all work was completed on time, and the bridge sustained little

to no damage. No construction time was lost because the contractor had shut down work during

the winter work suspension period, and the site had been winterized per the annual winterization

plan and the SWPPP. On March 9, 2023, Santa Barbara County Public Works also received an

American Public Works Association – Central Coast Chapter award for the bridge in the

“Transportation Project Greater than $15M” category.



Santa Barbara County Public Works staff would like to thank the public for their patience during

construction. For more information on Transportation construction projects, visit www.pwsb.net