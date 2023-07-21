New Leaders

America is in deep trouble. It has a president in name only. Isn’t it the job of the president to protect America and its citizens? So why is he promoting open borders, allowing drugs to come in from China, and is okay with cocaine usage in the White House.

On top of that, why is he allowing influence peddling by his son Hunter with China and Ukraine?

Finally, to make matters worse, why are we allowing a man who is clearly senile and weak to be our president?

As a nation, America is so screwed. We need new strong, pro-America leaders. Biden and his fellow Democrats do not fit the bill.