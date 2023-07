More Like This

The bankruptcy of the Santa Barbara News-Press is a great loss to the community. At the same time, the News-Press property in De la Guerra Plaza is a vital civic asset, including its parking lot — which has long been eyed by city officials as a premier site for expansion of the plaza. In the coming weeks and months, perhaps in concert with a consortium of nonprofit organizations, the City of Santa Barbara should explore acquisition of this site for public purposes and use.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.