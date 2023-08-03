Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Adds Ojai Office 

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Ojai. With an inviting arched entryway, red-tile roof, and Spanish-Mediterranean architectural style, the Ojai office offers a boutique feel. Conveniently located near the center of Ojai at 730 East Ojai Avenue, the office is configured as a tech center where agents can conduct work and meet with clients in an inviting casual atmosphere.

“The Ojai market has become a luxury segment of west Ventura County, which fits our brand very well,” said longtime Ventura County real estate professional Lyle Elliott, office manager and a valued member of the company since 2007. “In the last seven or eight years, it’s really taken off. It has the Ojai Valley Inn, one of the only four-star hotels in the county. The town has great residential neighborhoods, equestrian properties, and productive agricultural land. Our agents are passionate about providing concierge-level service to help meet their real estate goals.”

Homebuyers and sellers who would like to discuss their needs, and agents considering their next career move, are encouraged to contact Lyle at 760-899-7646 or LyleElliott@bhhscal.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2022, our expert agents assisted in more than 8,000 client transactions for over $13.7 billion in sales volume. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. Visit bhhscalifornia.com to learn more.

