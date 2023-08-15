Theater Review | ‘American Mariachi’ at Solvang Festival Theater

José Cruz González’s American Mariachi deftly layers American and Mexican cultures in a spectacular, female-forward tale of music and the small acts of revolutionary thinking that shape an experience. Presented at the Solvang Festival Theater by PCPA (and running through August 27), American Mariachi is a deeply satisfying story of making space for yourself in traditions old and new.

Lucha Morales (Christen Celaya) is a young woman trying to juggle nursing school and getting her life started despite being a full-time caregiver for her mother, Amalia, who struggles with memory loss. Though Amalia (Blanca Araceli) rarely shows any ability to connect with her family, she frequently asks for her Tía Carmen, a long-dead female mariachi musician (a rarity in the male-dominated tradition). Lucha is inspired by the memory of Tía Carmen to become a mariachi herself, if only to learn the one song her mother seems to remember. She puts together a band of other young Latinx women to join her in her musical journey.

There are problems, though. None of the women know how to play mariachi instruments and, as is pointed out, the tradition of mariachi is passed down from father to son — not daughter. This makes finding a mariachi musician willing to overlook gender and impart the craft to women a challenging demand. But, armed with the spunky Women’s Lib mentality of the 1970s and the desire to connect with the traditions and culture of their ancestors, the budding mariachi musicians find strength in friendship and push toward their dream, even when redefining their roles (in family, relationships, and with friends) creates tension. American Mariachi, directed by Robert Ramirez, is a feel-good story of cultural identity that champions “familia, amor, and tradición.” Vibrant design; likable, relatable characters; and the triumphant, celebratory sounds of mariachi music make for a theatrical experience that feels joyful and authentic.

For more information, see pcpa.org.