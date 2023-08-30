A Vitalizing Vantageon Valentine

Callie Fausey started with us as an intern, writing for the Arts and Living sections in 2022 after graduating from the University of San Francisco. Her love of writing and the Santa Barbara community showed, and she became one of our news reporters, mainly focusing on education.

You’ve been with the Independent for around a year now; what has your experience been like? It’s crazy. My first story was a TV review, and now I’m publishing my second cover story. I love the Indy staff; they welcomed me with open arms and have supported me every step of the way.

Tell us about your experience working on this cover story. What’s the new angle we’ll get with this piece? This has been a story months in the making, so I’m happy it’s finally being published! It was great to sit down with Valentine; he was so funny and down to earth. I tried to focus on his perspective. Even though this topic has been covered in the past, I see it as a more personal, casual look into both the research, and also the man behind the science.

You have a lot of projects in the works; can you pick one that you are really excited about? I’m really excited about my next story, where readers will get to meet S.B.’s high school theater directors.