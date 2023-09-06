Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Celebrates National Suicide Prevention Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In recognition of September as National Suicide Prevention Month, the County of Santa Barbara, Department of Behavioral Wellness shares upcoming events and recommends key actions that people can take to help save lives in their communities.

While suicide prevention matters every day of the year, National Suicide Prevention Month shines a light on this leading cause of death to connect people with support and to spread the hopeful message that nobody is alone and help is available.

These efforts are more important than ever. After two years of decline, deaths by suicide increased in the United States in 2021, and provisional data from the CDC points to further increases in 2022. Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States, but research shows it can be prevented.

All around the nation, suicide prevention organizations will be conducting prevention and awareness events. Listed below are several events taking place within Santa Barbara County.

· September 10th, Suicide Prevention Virtual Vigil sponsored by HopeNet Carpinteria. Log on at www.hopenetofcarp.org

· September 12th, Suicide Prevention Month Resolution (BOS Hearing Room, Santa Maria or viewed online here)

· September 12th, Free Webinar to learn more about suicide prevention and tools to save lives. Sponsored by the Glendon Association. More info here.

· October 12th, Out Of The Darkness Walk at Goleta Beach. Sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. More info here.

The more we openly, honestly and directly talk about suicide, the more opportunity we have to prevent it. There are many ways to initiate conversations about mental health including learning the warning signs, and risk factors, speaking up, opening a door for those in distress to feel comfortable asking for help, and knowing what to say to support survivors of suicide loss. Everyone can help prevent deaths by suicide by learning the warning signs, promoting prevention and resilience, and a committing to social change.

Below are five steps to take to support a loved one that may be experiencing thoughts of suicide:

Ask someone you are concerned about if they're thinking about suicide. Studies show that asking someone if they are having thoughts of suicide does not increase the likelihood of a completed suicide nor does it increase suicidal thoughts.

Be there for them. This could be by phone or in person.

Keep them safe. Reduce access to lethal means for those at risk.

Help them connect with ongoing support.

Follow up. Give them a call or visit. Send a text or an email to let them know that you are still present.

If you need help for yourself or someone else, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or calling the Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line at 1-888-868-1649. You can also chat online at 988lifeline.org.