LPGA AMATEURS GOLF ASSOCIATION-SANTA BARBARA CHAPTER 26TH ANNUAL BREAST CANCER AWARENESS GOLF TOURNAMENT

The 26th Anniversary of the AnnualBreastCancerAwarenessGolfTournamentwill be held on October 23, 2023 at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road, Goleta, CA. Participating in this tournament provides the opportunity to help raise funds for two of our community organizations, the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara. For years, these local centers have been providing valuable services to those being treated for, and recovering from, breast cancer. This year’s fundraising goal is $50,000.00.

Help Support the CauseWe rely on our community, friends, and family to make this a successful event. Please join us by getting involved in helping exceed our goal. Ways to help:

Play in the tournament Be a sponsor, donate a silent auction gift, and/or make a monetary donation Honor a Loved Onevia the Tribute Presentation Volunteer to help

Join us in making this another successful event and building on past generosity supporting the treatment of breast cancer in our community. For more information, and to make a donation or register to play, please refer to: https://chapters.lpgaamateurs.com/home/chapter/CASBor use this link 2023 Golf Breast Cancer Tournament Information.

About Our Organization: The LPGA Armatures – Santa Barbara Chapter is a passionate, non-profit, inclusive group of women golfers with the annual cause in raising funds in the fight against the devasting disease of breast cancer.