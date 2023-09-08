Santa Barbara Police Department and Santa Barbara City Fire Department Invite the Community to 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 7, 2023

Next week marks the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the deadliest terror attacks on American soil in U.S. History. On this solemn day, the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Santa Barbara City Fire Department extend a heartfelt invitation, to members of the media and the local community, to our 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.

Please join us on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. on the front steps of the Police Department, located at 215 East Figueroa Street.

We wish to pause and honor the memories of those who were tragically lost, pay tribute to those who heroically sacrificed their own lives to save thousands of others and to remember those who helped in the rescue-recovery efforts that followed. The ceremony will last approximately 30 minutes and will include a joint SBPD and SBFD Honor Guard flag ceremony, the national anthem sung by retired SBPD Sergeant David Gonzales, and remarks from Mayor Randy Rowse, Fire Chief Chris Mailes, and Police Chief Kelly Gordon.

We hope to see you there, standing together in unity and remembrance. Your presence will help us reaffirm the values of resilience, strength, and solidarity that define our community.