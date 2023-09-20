 2023 Chumash Charity Golf Classic to benefit Three Local Nonprofits 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 18, 2023 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has announced that its upcoming 2023 Chumash Charity Golf Classic will raise funds for three local nonprofits that are dedicated to the health of the community.

Proceeds from the three-day golf tournament, which will be held September 19-21 at the Alisal Golf Course in Solvang, will go to the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute in Santa Barbara and Savie Health in Lompoc.

“Our tribe is proud to support these three nonprofits that provide vital health care services and support for community members in need,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “These groups help care for thousands of Central Coast residents, and our tribe is honored to be able to assist them with the funds we will raise during our annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic.”

Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, which serves San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, is seeking funds to deliver care in the form of support groups and education programs for local families.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is grateful to have the support of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation,” said Lindsey Leonard, Executive Director for the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter. “Their contribution supports the association’s important work of bringing equity and advocacy in dementia science.”

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is seeking funding to make a significant impact on its mission to improve the lives of people impacted by all forms of diabetes.

“We are deeply honored and grateful to the Chumash Foundation for choosing Sansum Diabetes Research Institute as a beneficiary of the 2023 Chumash Charity Golf Classic,” said Kara Hornbuckle, Director of Development for Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. “Together, we can drive positive change and bring hope to countless individuals.”

Savie Health, which offers no-charge health care to the uninsured population in Santa Barbara County and beyond, is seeking funds that will directly pay for patient care services.

“Savie Health is incredibly grateful to be a beneficiary of the 2023 Chumash Charity Golf Classic,” said Eryn Shugart, Executive Director for Savie Health. “In the long run, these funds will save the lives of a multitude of our fellow community members, some who are low income and uninsured, through the provision of the preventive care that the clinic provides.”

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised nearly $1.9 million for local charities and nonprofits. Past beneficiaries have included Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Family YMCA, Unity Shoppe, Planned Parenthood, Good Samaritan Shelter, local schools, local museums and more.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $25 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. For more information and to access applications, please visit www.chumash.gov/foundation or call 805-688-7997.