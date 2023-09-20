Celebrate Santa Barbara’s 24th Annual Creek Week September 23 – 30, 2023

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 18, 2023

The community is invited to join the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division in celebrating Creek Week, taking place Saturday, September 23 through Saturday, September 30, 2023. Creek Week is an annual opportunity for community members to learn more about our local creeks, watersheds, and the ocean through a series of fun and educational events hosted by local governmental agencies, community groups, and environmental organizations.

Creek Week will kick off on Saturday, September 23 with Coastal Cleanup Day, when community members can join in and volunteer at over 25 beach and creek locations Countywide. Tours of facilities being offered throughout the week include the City of Santa Barbara’s El Estero Water Resource Center and the County of Santa Barbara’s ReSource Center on Wednesday, and the Household Hazardous Waste Center at UCSB on Friday.

Film screenings include a Tuesday evening showing of Bringing Back our Wetland: The UCSB North Campus Open Space at the Santa Barbara Public Library with UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity & Ecological Restoration and Santa Barbara Urban Creeks Council. On Friday evening the County of Santa Barbara’s Project Clean Water will host an outdoor screening of Beaver Believers and The Octopus Garden at the Watershed Resource Center at Arroyo Burro County Beach Park.

Nearly 30 events are planned for the week including a variety walking tours, volunteer restoration efforts, bike rides, creek walks, a benefit concert at SOhO, an art reception at the Goleta Valley Library, and even take-home activities offered by the City of Carpinteria. “We are thrilled to offer such a wide variety of events this year,” said Cameron Benson, Creeks Restoration/Clean Water Manager at the City of Santa Barbara. “We hope that by participating in Creek Week and connecting with our local creeks, watersheds, and ocean community members will be inspired to care for our environment year-round.”

Visit SBCreekWeek.com or Facebook.com/SBCreekWeek to view the full schedule and event details.

Creek Week is coordinated by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, County of Santa Barbara Project Clean Water, City of Goleta, City of Carpinteria, University of California, Santa Barbara, and Explore Ecology.

Contact: Liz Smith. Sustainability & Resilience Community Engagement Supervisor

Phone: (805) 603-1404

Email: LSmith@SantaBarbaraCA.gov