11th Annual Heroes of Hospice Luncheon

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, September 19, 2023 – Hospice of Santa Barbara’s (HSB) 11th Annual Heroes of Hospice (HOH) luncheon was held on Sunday, September 10th at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort. This year, HOH raised a record-breaking $215,000 in funds, which will support the wonderful work of HSB in helping bring programs and services, completely free of charge, to adults, children and seniors who are struggling with grief or life-threatening illness.

The luncheon had a special focus on Celebrating Those We Love and their ongoing impact in our lives, and honored the people and organizations that bring compassion and care, at all levels, to those in need in and near the Santa Barbara community. The demand for HSB’s services continues to grow and fundraisers like HOH allow the organization to reach more community members.

2023 Honorees included the Santa Barbara Foundation with the Philanthropy Award, Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Patient Care Services Team with the Staff Award, and a special Lifetime Hero Award for longtime HSB supporter and champion, Charlie Zimmer.

To learn more about HSB, please visit hospiceofsb.org.

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on fifteen local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara including volunteer opportunities or to help support these free services, call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.