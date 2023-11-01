One805 Live! Fall Music Festival Raises $800,000 in Support of Santa Barbara County First Responders

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, October 30, 2023 – On September 22, 2023 One805 held its Fall One805LIVE! Festival with headliner Maroon 5, in which more than $800,000 were raised to support Santa Barbara County first responders.

One805’s flagship event took place on Kevin Costner’s oceanside estate in Summerland (venue donated by Costner), where approximately 3,000 guests attended, as well as over 100 volunteers, vendors, and production crew who worked diligently to make sure the event ran smoothly.

“It took us about seven months planning to put the event together, with a lot of help from many generous people and artists who came together for the cause,” said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, Co-Founder/Chairman & CEO. “ Having a band, like Maroon 5, take time out of the world tour to play for us, at no cost, is a testament to the incredible support we have had locally.”

GRAMMY Award-winning band, Maroon 5, donated 100% of their time and talent to support One805. In addition to Maroon 5, the concert featured surprise guests and a star-studded lineup of artists.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented Heart of the Community awards to Alexa Fullerton, who offers her Rincon Beach home to firefighters to allow them to recuperate, recharge and spend quality time with their families, Adam McKaig, founder of Adam’s Angels, a volunteer organization that donates food, clothing and care kits to the community, and Kevin Costner, who donated his property for the event.

Oprah Winfrey joined Santa Barbara County Firefighter Sam Dudley on stage to discuss the importance of mental health and the mental health services One805 makes accessible to first responders.

“It’s so easy and it’s offered to all first responders, our spouses, our children. We all benefit from it as a community when… first responders are at their best,” said Dudley to Oprah on stage.

Comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres entertained the audience with a comedic monologue before introducing Maroon 5, who opted for an intimate acoustic set.

The all-star line-up had many special guests including Alan Parsons O.B.E., Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Elliot Easton of The Cars, David Pack of Ambrosia and Dishwalla.

“The money we have raised will do so much to support our wonderful First Responders, and we are actively working with our advisory council to determine their most urgent needs,” said Richard Weston-Smith, Co-Founder and COO. “A large chunk of it will go towards achieving our goal of having three years of advance funding for our Mental Wellness program that currently serves every Firefighter in Santa Barbara County.”

One805’s Advisory Council, which is made up of the heads of all 11 First Responder departments in Santa Barbara County, will convene to discuss the allocation of funds. The Advisory Council ensures all funds raised by One805 are directed where they are most needed at any given time, regardless of the department. Many of the funds go toward equipment, mental health services and resources, and disaster preparedness.

About One805

In the aftermath of the Thomas fire and subsequent mudslides “One805” was created, hosting the largest non-profit event in Santa Barbara History – The Kick Ash Bash! It brought together actors, entertainers, singers, performers, and most of all, our community in a spirit of healing. First Responders and their families were treated to an amazing day where we were able to put the tragedy behind us. Thanks to the efforts of many, over $2 million was raised to provide counseling support to First Responders and purchase equipment to directly support victims of the tragedy.

All who would like to contribute to One805 to assist our local First Responders may do so at One805.org. 100% of all contributions go to first responders and related supportive services. Tickets and sponsorships for One805LIVE! Can also be found at www.One805.org.