In the same days that I read of the deaths of ten thousand in Gaza, children among them, at the hands of the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] and the pleas of Doctors without Borders and others to stop the destruction of hospitals, I read that the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has issued a resolution saying: “We stand in solidarity with the State of Israel in its pursuit of security and peace.”

I cannot fathom how one can possibly label the forced march, blockage of food and water to, and violent attacks upon, a million innocent people as “pursuit of security and peace.”

Nothing justifies the horrors visited upon the people of Israel on October 7, but neither does October 7 justify the brutal ethnic cleansing of the millions of Palestinian people. The County Board of Supervisors resolution is a statement that some human lives are worth less than others. It is a travesty and needs to be withdrawn.

“Never Again” means “Never Again” for anyone.

Thank you, Nick Welsh, for pointing out that no one in the Muslim community was given a voice at this meeting.