This is not a new reading program by any means. Back in the early ’90s this was called “Whole Learning” reading instruction. Trends in education are cyclical. Phonics-based reading instruction paired with good literature is always a great idea. But if a child is struggling with reading, it is most likely due to an absence of instructional excellence. This is even more true with our dyslexic learners.

Reading instruction (daily) should be composed of four separate but equally important components:

1. Phonemic Awareness,

2. Text Reading,

3. Phonics, and

4. Sight Word mastery (words that do not follow the rules of phonics).

Text reading is a combination of phonemic mastery, phonics mastery, and sight word memorization. We combine all three every time we read. A teacher’s understanding of the rules of spelling is equally important. Teachers need to be able explain why words are spelled the way they are, with different letter combinations. There are 80 spelling rules for all words in the English language. This understanding leads to instructional success, decoding success, and improved reading fluency.

I am a retired first grade teacher. Reading instruction is not complicated. Let me help.