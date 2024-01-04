Design Trend Predictions for 2024

And just like that, it’s a new year! As we end one year and begin the next, most of us look back, hopefully with happy memories, on the year that just passed and look ahead, hopefully with excitement, for what’s to come next. For me, poring through predictions about design trends for 2024 keeps me happy for days on end.

I usually start by seeing what the powerhouses of design, like Architectural Digest, are lining up as their predictions for design trends. Many of these predictions come from what’s being seen and ordered at industry trade shows or from interviewing top design firms from around the country. Color predictions from major U.S. paint companies are another source of inspiration for me, and I try to search for commonalities throughout these sources to bring you this compilation of design trends for 2024.

Moody, Earthy Colors

With the move away from bright whites and all things gray, natural materials in moody, earthy palettes seem to dominate the trends list for this year.

Homeowners and designers are using earthy hues, such as creams, burgundy, rusts, and muddy greens to create warmth in their spaces. Moody colors, like Behr’s Cracked Pepper, bring sophistication and energy to a space. “We recognize the growing desire for using darker colors throughout spaces,” says Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company. “Adding a soft black like Cracked Pepper evokes a sense of confidence and individuality that we want all of our customers to feel after completing a project.”

Credit: Getty Images

Plaster

From bathroom walls to decorative sculptures, plaster seems to be everywhere. Plaster can be used to texturize wall surfaces or fireplaces and is being used to fabricate many beautiful decorative accessories and artwork lately. The alluring and soft look of plaster adds sophistication to any room.

[Click to enlarge] Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto, Courtesy Behr Paint Company

Dark Wood

Darker wood tones are also finding their way back into the home, taking over many of the light or blonde wood tones that have dominated for the past several years. Chocolaty-brown wood furniture isn’t the only way we’ll be seeing this color in 2024; many predict that warm, brown upholstery will be popular this year. Think cappuccinos and lattes!

[Click to enlarge] Credit: Courtesy Behr Paint Company

Wall Murals and Wood Paneling

Wallpaper has been popular for a few years now, and I’m seeing more wall murals available in gorgeous designs. Slated wood paneling is also a popular design trend on the rise, and both murals and paneling bring unique visual interest to a home. Consider adding these elements to staircases and powder bathrooms for a stunning impact.

What’s on the way out? According to Architectural Digest, bright shades like bright red, neon yellow, and bright orange were only favored by a mere 5 percent of designers, while the cottagecore style was identified by less than 20 percent of designers as trends for 2024.

Happy New Year! I’d love to see your predictions for interior design trends for 2024! Tag me on social media @VacayRentalDesign.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental Stylist™, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.