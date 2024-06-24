This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on June 23, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

In the category of making dreams come true: Habitat for Humanity of South Santa Barbara County has an exciting home ownership opportunity coming up. Two qualifying low-income families will be selected to help build their own homes. In this case, a charming 1915 three-bedroom home on East Cota Street will be completely refurbished, and a two-bedroom ADU will be constructed next to it. The chosen applicants will — in true Habitat fashion — invest sweat equity alongside community volunteers and licensed professionals to complete the construction projects. Habitat is now soliciting applicants, who will need to attend a mandatory orientation session between June 24-29, and then apply between July 8-19. Help Habitat spread the word to anyone who might be interested. All the details are here. Dreams do come true!

Credit: Upmarket Media

If you fancy a drive on this fine Sunday, head south and visit my friend Lynn at her open house at 5114 Teton Lane in Ventura. This 3-bedroom townhome has darling details inside like an arched brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room; there’s a private yard and patio for outdoor dining and play; and the convenience quotient is high with a laundry room, 2 bathrooms, and a den that could be used as bedroom #4. By Santa Barbara standards, the price is the most appealing feature: $694,000. Oh, and did I mention the pool and spa in this gated community? Check it out from 1-3 PM today, or contact Lynn Goodman for all the details.

Credit: @interiordesignerella

Sometimes little things can make all the difference. In one of my typical spirals through the internet, an article on Apartment Therapy led me to this interior design account on instagram, which pointed me towards these mug stackers from Amazon. They’re barely-visible plastic tops that let you stack your cups double-high in your kitchen cabinets to increase your shelf space. If they don’t float your boat — or your mugs — I’ll bet something on one of those sites will tickle your fancy. How about a sun umbrella with a built-in mister to keep cool all summer long?!

Credit: Courtesy Jeff Shelton

Down near the beach, the State Street undercrossing project has been coming along nicely. Architect Jeff Shelton’s team reports that the first half of the project is almost complete, and traffic will be shifted so they can get to work on the west side of the street. Jeff was the consulting architect on this public works project, and details like the tile-covered columns and whimsical railings bear his unmistakable style.

Credit: Karen Spechler

I promised you an update on Karen Spechler’s travels in Ireland. Well, she’s now back safely here in Santa Barbara, and she shared this photo from the last day on her Irish journey. This is the colorful town of Cobh (pronounced Cove) where, as Karen reports, the streets are steep and the people are as cheery as the buildings. At least, they are when the sun is out! Welcome home, Karen.

Credit: Violet Coto

Speaking of sunshine, happy Summer Solstice! It’s the 50th celebration of the happiest, most colorful of Santa Barbara’s celebrations. Don’t forget that the festival continues at Alameda Park from noon til 8 p.m. today. Read all about Solstice past and present in this week’s issue, and find more houses for sale and real estate info, too. However you spend it, enjoy your SUNday!