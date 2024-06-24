The Home Page | Walking on Sunshine
In the category of making dreams come true: Habitat for Humanity of South Santa Barbara County has an exciting home ownership opportunity coming up. Two qualifying low-income families will be selected to help build their own homes. In this case, a charming 1915 three-bedroom home on East Cota Street will be completely refurbished, and a two-bedroom ADU will be constructed next to it. The chosen applicants will — in true Habitat fashion — invest sweat equity alongside community volunteers and licensed professionals to complete the construction projects. Habitat is now soliciting applicants, who will need to attend a mandatory orientation session between June 24-29, and then apply between July 8-19. Help Habitat spread the word to anyone who might be interested. All the details are here. Dreams do come true!
If you fancy a drive on this fine Sunday, head south and visit my friend Lynn at her open house at 5114 Teton Lane in Ventura. This 3-bedroom townhome has darling details inside like an arched brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room; there’s a private yard and patio for outdoor dining and play; and the convenience quotient is high with a laundry room, 2 bathrooms, and a den that could be used as bedroom #4. By Santa Barbara standards, the price is the most appealing feature: $694,000. Oh, and did I mention the pool and spa in this gated community? Check it out from 1-3 PM today, or contact Lynn Goodman for all the details.
Sometimes little things can make all the difference. In one of my typical spirals through the internet, an article on Apartment Therapy led me to this interior design account on instagram, which pointed me towards these mug stackers from Amazon. They’re barely-visible plastic tops that let you stack your cups double-high in your kitchen cabinets to increase your shelf space. If they don’t float your boat — or your mugs — I’ll bet something on one of those sites will tickle your fancy. How about a sun umbrella with a built-in mister to keep cool all summer long?!
Down near the beach, the State Street undercrossing project has been coming along nicely. Architect Jeff Shelton’s team reports that the first half of the project is almost complete, and traffic will be shifted so they can get to work on the west side of the street. Jeff was the consulting architect on this public works project, and details like the tile-covered columns and whimsical railings bear his unmistakable style.
I promised you an update on Karen Spechler’s travels in Ireland. Well, she’s now back safely here in Santa Barbara, and she shared this photo from the last day on her Irish journey. This is the colorful town of Cobh (pronounced Cove) where, as Karen reports, the streets are steep and the people are as cheery as the buildings. At least, they are when the sun is out! Welcome home, Karen.
Speaking of sunshine, happy Summer Solstice! It’s the 50th celebration of the happiest, most colorful of Santa Barbara’s celebrations. Don’t forget that the festival continues at Alameda Park from noon til 8 p.m. today. Read all about Solstice past and present in this week’s issue, and find more houses for sale and real estate info, too. However you spend it, enjoy your SUNday!
Premier Events
Thu, Jul 04
4:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Flip-flops & Fireworks BBQ at Hilton Santa Barbara
Tue, Jun 25
5:45 PM
Santa Barbara
Family Camp Out
Fri, Jun 28
2:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Greek Festival
Sat, Jun 29
2:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival® 2024
Sat, Jun 29
2:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Read with Pride! – Children’s Book Reading
Sat, Jun 29
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Wasted Potential Presents: Solstice Stand-Up
Sun, Jun 30
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Free Contra Dance-Whole Hog band-Carrillo Ballroom
Mon, Jul 01
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Give a Hoot! A Plant-Powered Benefit for Rooted SB
Wed, Jul 03
1:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Dungeons & Dragons for Tweens
Thu, Jul 04
9:00 AM
Santa Barbara
St Andrews 4th of July Pancake Breakfast
Thu, Jul 04
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
4th of July Concert Presented by PCVF
