Ewe Herd? Sheep Docents Needed at San Marcos Foothills Preserve

[Updated: Wed., July 3, 2024, 1:20pm]

The sheep are baaack at San Marcos Foothills Preserve between Santa Barbara and Goleta for another stint as nature’s own lawnmowers. Saved from being divided into eight mansion-sized parcels by a group of volunteers who raised an astonishing $18.6 million in 90 days to buy the western portion in 2021, the preserve is looking for docents to hang out with 390 lambs and ewes and explain their purpose to hikers and runners on the preserve’s paths until the end of July.

Though the preserve fans across 301 acres, the flock eats within electrified fences in several pastures about two acres in size, said John Ziegler of Channel Islands Restoration, which manages the preserve. Volunteers are asked to sit near the woolly Merino sheep to answer questions to which Channel Islands Restoration has prepared a fact-sheet.

The sheep-grazing program has helped restore native grasses on the rolling hills since 2018, which was the year of the Cave Fire. The lack of grassy fuels helped contain the flames, according to the County Fire Department. The current year’s graze comes through funding from the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council.

The herbivores’ work also promote ground-nesting birds, like grasshopper sparrows and burrowing owls. On-site docents are likely to see hawks, kestrels, and kites flying above the preserve, and might spot roadrunners, coyotes, bobcats, or hundreds of other species, large and small.

Docents take three-hour shifts, mornings at 9 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. To sign up, go here.