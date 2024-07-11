Santa Barbara Teachers Are Getting a Raise

The intense, back-and-forth labor negotiations in the Santa Barbara Unified School District that dominated the past year are officially over.

Teachers are getting a raise.

More than 92 percent of the Santa Barbara Teachers Association (SBTA) approved the wage settlement reached with the district last month, avoiding a potential strike.

Voting on the tentative agreement — which resulted from a more than 18-hour mediation session following last month’s fact-finding process — started on June 18 and ended on July 3.

However, it is not the salary increase teachers were bargaining for. The union was pushing for a 15 percent raise for the 2024-2025 school year and an 8 percent raise for 2025-2026 — which was countered by a proposal of 9 percent and 4 percent from the district.

Both sides settled for a 10 percent increase for 2024-25 and a total of 5 percent in additional increases for the 2025-26 school year — “and potentially more if the district’s property tax revenue increase is more than 5 percent,” said Hozby Galindo, SBTA president.

According to district spokesperson Ed Zuchelli, the district’s cash reserves will be reduced to cover the increases.

“The District budget will be monitored closely in the coming years to ensure fiscal sustainability,” he added. “The district values employee welfare and stretched the budget to ensure we had an adequate settlement.”

The agreement will also provide additional paid work days for special educators and early childhood educators. Earlier agreements increased the contribution for educators’ health benefits and guaranteed reduced class sizes for students.

The settlement is worth $23.9 million, including benefits, step increases, health insurance, and continuing the class size reduction in 25-26.

SBTA’s campaign for better pay dominated much of the last school year, including marches, rallies, protests, and picket lines before school board meetings. Students from all three high schools and a few junior highs also coordinated walkouts in support of their teachers.

Many local residents and business owners were not shy about taking a side, either. They started placing lawn signs and posters expressing their solidarity with teachers as negotiations heated up in past months.

“This vote is a strong vote of confidence in our bargaining team and our union’s efforts so far,” Galindo said. “While this settlement is solid progress, we know there is more work to be done to attract and retain the educators Santa Barbara students deserve.”

SBTA is now “turning its attention to identifying and supporting school board candidates who share their concerns,” the union said.

“This year we will focus on non-salary issues that still need to be addressed by the district to provide the best environment and opportunities for Santa Barbara students,” said Bargaining Chair Ashley Cornelius.

Now the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider ratifying the settlement at its regular meeting next week.

“This deal shows our District’s values — that we invest as much of our budget as possible in having the best educators for our students,” said superintendent Hilda Maldonado. “Going forward, 85% of SB Unified’s budget will be dedicated for employee salaries and benefits.

“These investments will help the District attract and retain the best educators for our students. We are appreciative and looking forward to continuing collaboration with SBTA as we end the negotiations process and continue our focus to student achievement. This agreement includes one of the largest raises in District history while maintaining a fiscally responsible budget. We look forward to starting the new school year with teachers and staff this August.”