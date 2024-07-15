This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on July 14, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

I’m heading to Charleston this week — for my first time ever! — so it’s a somewhat-abbreviated Sarah-needs-to-finish-work-and-start-to-pack version of The Home Page today. Take a look at this colorful Charleston street scene:

Credit: The Kauffman Group

This is the location of the four-story McCauley Davis Building. Built in 1790, it sits in the center of Charleston’s historic district at 29 Broad Street, and — you guessed it! — it’s for sale.

Credit: The Kauffman Group

The ground floor is a retail storefront, with a luxury three-bedroom home occupying the three floors above. I was immediately smitten by its sunny exterior with the palm tree out front, flower motif tiles above, and a railing encircling a massive deck up on the tip-top. The living room and kitchen occupy the second floor:

Credit: The Kauffman Group

The third floor holds two bedrooms, each with private baths, while the primary bedroom suite takes over the entire fourth floor, including that sweet dormer window between the two flowers on the building’s facade. A stairway leads up to the rooftop deck, which has 360-degree views of the entire Charleston skyline. Here’s the listing if you want more pics and specs. PS: You know I’m from Santa Barbara when I saw the price tag and thought, “Wow, it’s only $3,600,000?”

Credit: Courtesy

If you can’t travel to Charleston this weekend, here’s another three-bedroom option closer to home. When I saw a sneak-peek video last week of Ashley Anderson and Paul Hurst’s new listing, I was curious, but what really caught my attention at this luxurious Montecito residence at 1046 Cima Linda Lane was outside. The garden vistas were curated by architect Mark Rios, known for his work on the Getty gardens, among other public spaces. You can take a look at the open house today from 1-4 p.m.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Speaking of sneak peeks, I was invited on a hard-hat tour this week of the new Soltara Apartments being built downtown on East Gutierrez Street. Sadly, we didn’t get to wear hard hats — was I the only one looking forward to playing dress-up?! — but we did get a comprehensive tour of this brand-new, 78-unit, four-story building. The pic above is from the rooftop, with a sadly smoky sunset view. The beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom units are available for lease now, with move-in scheduled for September 1. I don’t have time or space here to go into detail, but never fear, you can visit for yourself — with a hard hat if you’re lucky.

Enjoy your Sunday, and take the Independent, front and back, along for your Sunday reading pleasure!