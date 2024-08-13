This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on August 11, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Is anyone else feeling a post-Fiesta lull this week? Scout, for one, is more than happy to put away her sombrero and resume the relaxing pace of her nap-and-walk-filled life. I enjoyed Fiesta, but I’m grateful that this week allowed me some time to catch up; I even got out to visit a few open houses:

This Riviera beauty showcased a few of my favorite things: a beautiful view, a hiking trail, and a spectacular house with dazzling details. The home at 1600 Mira Vista Avenue is a four-bedroom, three-bath Mediterranean-style home at the end of a quaint private road. You’ll remember that Thursday was the one day this week that our “Fogust” marine layer hung over town ’til well past noon. I arrived here just as the clouds were parting to show off an incredible view that served as a reminder of why Santa Barbara is called the American Riviera.

There’s a wraparound deck on the first floor, and a huge private deck, shown here, right outside the private master suite on the second story. I’d want to spend every waking hour in these outdoor rooms, but the interior of the home is so inviting that I’d be happy inside, too. And possibly my favorite feature isn’t even on the property itself.

Right next to the driveway, there’s an entrance to a trail to Franceschi Park that was definitely calling my name. There won’t be any public open houses for this home, but listing agent Jessie Sessions tells me she’s happy to show it to any interested buyers. Make sure to check out the views, the trail, and every inch of this lovely home!

It’s not exactly real estate news, but somehow cars and homes seem to go together, amiright? Plus, this sounds like fun in the sun. Today is the Auto Expo car show presented by local non-profit The Community Hot Rod Project. Founded in 2021, their stated mission is to provide vocational programs that train the “young and young at heart” with the skills necessary to build “rolling works of art.” The expo promises more than 400 cars, trucks, and motorcycles from the early 1900s through the present. It’s being held at one of my favorite venues, the great meadow at SBCC’s West Campus, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. A beautiful view is guaranteed!

Here’s this week’s issue of the Independent, front and back, full of more fun things to do, news to educate and inspire, and open houses galore. Scout and I will be working in the garden today. The plan will likely entail me weeding and planting, with Scout overseeing my efforts. If things go well, I’ll share “our” handiwork soon. However you choose to spend your Sunday, enjoy!