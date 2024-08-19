This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on August 18, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home … Back in the day, when there were only three TV channels, when The Wizard of Oz movie came on each year, my siblings and I would gather in the living room, sit way too close to the TV, and root for Dorothy as her new friends made of tin, straw, and fur helped her and Toto get back home. In 1938, the year before the movie was released, Judy Garland — a k a Dorothy — had a grand home built in Bel Air built by architect Wallace Neff. The home was listed for sale this spring, and just sold for $11 million. With much of its 1930s classic grandeur still intact both inside and out, see more photos and a video here.

Credit: Lisa Optican/Mercer Vine

Another larger-than-life star, especially if you’ve seen the huge statue of her in Palm Springs, is Marilyn Monroe. The very Santa Barbara–style four-bedroom, three-bath house shown above is the home that Monroe purchased in Brentwood in 1962, just a few months before her untimely death. The 2,462-square-foot home, set on a gated half-acre, was most recently sold in 2017 for $7.25 million, and was reportedly in danger of being demolished. Instead, it has been designated an historic-cultural monument by the City of Los Angeles, preserving it for the future.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

Closer to home, here are a few properties for sale with particularly good views. The Mediterranean home at 904 Jimeno Road offers iconic red-tile-roof views from the moment you walk through the front door. Behind a gated entrance on the lower Riviera, the house itself has panoramic views from almost every room. Lounging on the back deck on a summer evening with the vista shown above seems absolutely heavenly. Listed by Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group, and open today from 1-3 p.m.

Credit: Roy Hathorn

The stunning home at 3179 Lucinda Lane has so many views it was difficult to choose just one photo. It even has views from the garage! But I couldn’t resist the idea of eating breakfast in this cozy nook — or on the wraparound deck outside! — while watching the sun rise over the Mission. Visit Dianne and Brianna Johnson today from 2-4 p.m.

Credit: David Palermo

Finally, last but certainly not least: I’m in love with the home that’s on our cover this week! When I saw the sleek lines of this mid-century modern home at 1080 Oakside Way, I immediately looked it up to see more. Floor-to-ceiling windows in many of the rooms, and views of the mountains abound. There’s even an outdoor view from the soaking tub in the scrumptious primary bathroom. Now THAT’s luxurious self-care. Visit Doug Schirle from 2-4 p.m. today to see every corner of this gorgeous home yourself.

There are tons of open house listings in this week’s issue, along with a plethora of news, arts, and events. If you’re out visiting open houses today, I might see you there. This evening, I may be home re-watching The Wizard of Oz, keeping the popcorn away from Scout, because … there’s no place like home!