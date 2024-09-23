This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on Spetember 22, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

I’ve been exploring Zion National Park in southern Utah this week; a destination that’s been on my list of “must sees” for quite some time. It did not disappoint. I even found a house! This is the Larson Cabin on the Taylor Creek Trail in Kolob Canyons in the Zion Wilderness. But don’t worry. As enchanting as this trip has been, I’ll be home soon.

Credit: Courtesy

Several of my real estate friends have also been adventuring. Here are travel pics from them, starting with this shot from Erin Muslera who recently returned from Portugal. Here she is posing in La Calle Rosa in Lisbon. Erin reports that Portugal boasts “great food, nice people, and a gorgeous coastline.” Sounds like Santa Barbara!

Credit: Courtesy

Stan Tabler and his wife Teresa are enviable outdoor enthusiasts. With their RV at the ready, and ability to combine work and play almost anywhere, I follow their adventures with admiration. Their recent backpacking trip along the Pacific Crest Trail included views like this:

Credit: Stan Tabler

This scene — their home for one of their nights — is an unnamed lake in the Ansel Adams Wilderness at 10,000+ foot elevation. Might be one of the prettiest sites I’ve ever seen. #hikinggoals for sure.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Meanwhile, Kevin and Lesley Hall have been hiking their way through Ireland. This week they visited Dublin, Kinsale, Killarney, and the Cliffs of Moher. Their itinerary included a deserted castle, a whisky tour, and a stop in one of Santa Barbara’s sister cities: Dingle, the vibrant village shown above.

Credit: David Palermo

Even though I’m out of town, I’m still checking out Santa Barbara homes for sale. The DK Group’s newsletter declared this beautiful 4 bedroom ranch style house at 20 Alston Place as their favorite home on tour this week. Offered by Andrea Cambern, this 5 bedroom home is set on over an acre with ocean views, a redwood hot tub, and bocce ball court. Luckily for you, it’s open today from 1-4 p.m. for you to enjoy as well!

Speaking of things to enjoy today, it’s BURRITO WEEK! Yes, I yelled it. You’ve got four more days to enjoy $8 burritos all around town. Read all about it here, and read this week’s real estate section here. Now you’re ready to get outside and enjoy an open house and a burrito … Sounds like a spectacular Sunday plan. Enjoy!