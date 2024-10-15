Review | “Doin’ It Differently” is Part of Clairo’s Charm

As indie songstress Clairo sauntered out to the stage in a glittery periwinkle dress with big hair and a gold backdrop framing her full band complete with a wind section, I wasn’t sure if I was at the Santa Barbara Bowl or a 1960’s Burt Bacharach TV special.

With her latest album Charm, Clairo, whose full name is Claire Cottrill, delves into more of a jazzy, bossa nova style that suited the evening’s retro stage design. Her buttery smooth, sweet, and vulnerable voice channeled Karen Carpenter, one of Clairo’s greatest influences and a muse to Bacharach as well.

Alice Phoebe Lou opened for Clairo at the Santa Barbara Bowl, October 7, 2024 | Photo: Carl Perry

But the decidedly younger crowd and range of tracks Clairo played, including earlier more bedroom pop lo-fi tunes, reminded me that I was still firmly rooted in the present. And with this precocious-yet-chill pop star at the helm, the here and now is a pretty fun place to be. Beginning the set with tunes from her hit album Immunity, such as the R&B-infused “Softly,” and the flirty “Flaming Hot Cheetos” from her debut extended play Diary 001, Clairo playfully coaxed fans from all of her seasons right into the moment.

Tracks like “4EVER” got people dancing with its funky bass line pulsating through the stands. Clairo’s soft-spoken demeanor and simple yet stunning set gave the large amphitheater an intimate N.Y.C.-club type of vibe. Stand-out moments included when she invited a concert-goer skilled in the art of backflipping onto the stage to do multiple flips alongside her while Clairo crooned away in a unique display of performance art.

And just as the guest gymnast hit all of his stunts, Clairo’s band did not miss a beat, seamlessly creating an understated groove all night long. Tracks like the more structured “Thank You” off her latest, Charm, demonstrated the tight musicianship of the band and their easy harmony with the leading lady, while the more meandering “Juna” showcased the skills of the wind section and the band’s ability to be able to play off each other in numbers that feel more like a free-flowing jam. The instantly catchy new single “Sexy to Someone,” which is punctuated by abrupt jazzy piano frills and easy breezy flute, illustrates the range of influences at work in Clairo’s undeniably appealing repertoire.

At just 28-years-old, this talented young force won’t be easily contained into one genre. As she purrs in “Softly” she’s “Doin’ it differently,” and that’s just part of her charm.