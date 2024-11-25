The Home Page | Emily’s Closet, a Magic Wand, and the Place to Find Your Perfect Gravy Boat

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 24, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

In this season of giving, it’s heartwarming to see our local Realtors giving back and walking the walk. In this case, the team from Village Properties took it literally as they participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at East Beach last weekend. As you can see from the pic above, it was a team effort, pitching in to help raise more than $24,000 to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Courtesy Warner Bros.

Clueless about your closet? Let Barbie, Romy and Michele, and Cher — the one from Clueless — guide your plans. But beware, things are often cozier than they appear on-screen. This fun read from Architectural Digest gives us closet close-ups of six iconic film fashionistas. Apparently, the Clueless closet involved rotating racks, a conveyor belt for dry-cleaning, and an interface that helped Cher fine-tune her outfits. Barbie’s closet didn’t need such an interface, of course, since all of her outfits magically include all of the matching accessories.

Credit: Courtesy Architectural Digest

My favorite fashionista of late is Emily — the one from Paris — and fortunately, Architectural Digest has given us a glimpse into her closet as well. Who doesn’t love the scenery from Emily in Paris, both inside and out? This video takes us on a behind-the-scenes tour of all different parts of the set, with anecdotes galore. Such as: between the filming of seasons one and two, the building that was used to film Emily’s apartment was renovated — sacre bleu! — including the beautiful interior staircase. So the studio built a new staircase to replace the original so that they would have continuity from one season to the next. Note: If you get sucked into the entire video but really just want to see the closet, it’s at about the eight-minute mark. You’re welcome.

Credit: Kaitlin Green

It’s a dream of mine to have someone come take a look at one of my rooms, get a sense of my style, wave their magic wand, and transform my space. No mess, no decisions, no expense. Yes, of course, in my dreams everything is free! Here’s a two-part before-and-after living room story from our friends at the Emily Henderson blog. They published the introduction last week, but I decided to hold off from sharing with you until I saw the results. I didn’t want you to have to wait a week, and of course I wanted to make sure that I approved of the “after.” You can see the “before” room above. It’s pretty decent, right? But wait for it! Here is the ’70s inspired, blue-tiled fireplace, “after” shot:

Credit: Kaitlin Green

This just might be my dream living room. With all of the details, sources, and what-we-almost-did-but-are-so-glad-we-didn’t backstory here. If you’ve got a magic wand, send it my way.

Credit: Courtesy

If you haven’t visited yet, today is the last day of the Santa Barbara Antique Vintage Show & Sale. The show is at Earl Warren Showgrounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You’ll find treasures galore, “from tin to Tiffany,” as the organizers describe it. I found a few things to covet just from looking through the website. Can’t wait to see the real deal in person.



Here’s this week’s issue with even more events and our annual education guide, and here’s the real estate cover with a ton of cool houses, including the dramatic Riviera home on our cover, a group of amazing ocean views to drool over, and the most complete list of today’s open houses you’ll find anywhere. However you spend this beautiful pre-holiday Sunday, enjoy!