TV Review | ‘Nobody Wants This’ Is a Modern Rom-Com That Challenges Perceptions

Netflix Comedy TV series Nobody Wants This is an invigorating modern-age romance with an unlikely pairing. The series features the love story of a rabbi played by Adam Brody (The OC, Gilmore Girls) and a popular podcaster, played by Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Bad Moms). Though unconventional, this is a timeless, heartwarming series showcasing how love breaks barriers and challenges preconceptions regarding the characters and their professions and personalities.

The actors’ chemistry is honestly very impressive. Sure, there are some cliches that Bell’s character Joanne introduces, such as the “ick” and always going for the “bad boy.” But these moments of media-labeled cringe are solved by Brody’s displaying unconditional love and respect toward her.

The series perfectly captures how someone as literate in modern media as a professional podcaster can fall into the trap of what a relationship “should” be by societal standards. On the other hand, Noah is encouraged by his family to date and marry a Jewish girl to set an example for the synagogue. However different, Joanne and Noah are able to connect through seeing each other — not through stereotypes, but as partners in life. Even when they first meet, Noah introduces himself to Joanne without saying he’s a rabbi. They have an immediate connection without questioning whether their lifestyles or beliefs might get in the way.

The series touches on family tension, past relationships, and sexuality in a humorous and yet mature way. It highlights the importance of both of the main characters’ jobs, as they encourage people to either explore and reflect on themselves, or advise them into leading a wise and loving life. In many ways this series promotes community and acceptance of people like Joanne, flaws and all.

“It’s hard to wrap my head around it. It’s been thrilling to hear how many people have enjoyed it,” said Bell, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter about the success of the show. I personally have had multiple conversations with women of all ages about how they enjoyed the lightheartedness of the show. I got my hair cut the other month, and I noticed that the salon was playing the show’s soundtrack, which features the forever timeless band Haim, a ’70s-inspired Jewish girl band based in Los Angeles. I struck up a conversation with my hairdresser about how charming Brody’s performance was, and how its storyline is fresh and captivating. Unlike the endless chain of cookie-cutter Netflix rom-coms, this story has something new to offer. It features the struggles of the modern dating scene as well as an introduction to both Judaism and podcasting culture. Happily, the show has been renewed for a second season.