TV Review | Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ Prompts Discourse About Trauma and Mental Illness

Released in April 2024, the television show Baby Reindeer took Netflix and popular culture by storm, ending the same calendar year as an impressively decorated show. Its 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and six wins only begin to scratch the surface of the uniquely captivating prospect of this series.

“This is a true story,” are the five words that plastered the screen at the opening of the series. This phrase in itself stirred up a great deal of internet drama, even entering troubled legal territory with the woman who claims to have inspired the stalker character in the show.

These real-world clashes mirror the nature of the show, toeing the line between reality and fantasy. This deep-seated juxtaposition divulges complicated relationships with the self and others throughout the show, as the characters grapple with companionship versus solitude, toxicity versus health, and various dichotomies.

The story is centered around struggling comedian and temporary bartender, Donny Dunn, portrayed by Richard Gadd, and his presumed one-off encounter with Martha, portrayed by Jessica Gunning, that transforms into a complex stalking affair.

After Martha demonstrates her inability to afford a menu item, Donny reluctantly offers her a cup of tea as an act of pity. This triggers Martha’s obsession with him, and she makes a daily ritual out of visiting Donny at work and spending hours at the bar countertop spouting blasphemy. Viewers are surprised to see Donny’s strange embrace of her evident violations of his privacy and workplace, even after a shocking discovery of her past troubles with the law.

After 40,000 emails, 100 pages of letters, and 350 hours of voicemails, Donny finally sets boundaries on this infringing relationship. Martha continuously breaches these boundaries and infiltrates Donny’s life, already stamped by anguish.

A disturbing tale about trauma, mental illness, and abuse, Baby Reindeer is far from a pleasant viewing experience. It forces viewers to confront the harsh realities of distressing societal happenings, even more disturbingly so that this is a true story as portrayed by creator and actor, Richard Gadd.

Baby Reindeer is a powerful series, inspiring discourse about topics that are often taboo. Even greater than the accolades that the series has received, Baby Reindeer speaks to cycles of abuse and victimization, as well as confronting pain and trauma. Viewers are left to contemplate the complex relationships depicted on the screen.