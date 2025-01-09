Color-Drenched and Cozy: Decorating Trends for 2025

With the New Year bells still gently ringing and, hopefully, our collective hearts (and bellies!) full from holidays shared with loved ones near and far, the arrival of a new year gives me time to pause and think about what lies ahead in interior design trends.

From upcoming client projects to trends predicted by design powerhouses Elle Decor and Architectural Digest, I’ve culled together a list of what I believe are the top home decorating trends for 2025.

Crimson Reds, Deep Purples, and Chocolate Browns

For the past few years, color trends for interiors have embraced warm, earthy tones, and this year, jewel tones reign supreme again. Crimson reds, like oxblood, black cherry, merlot, and burgundy, as well as hues of purple and brown, are finding their way into residential and commercial spaces.

A quick look at the 2025 Color of the Year (COTY) selections by many of the major paint companies also points to the rising popularity of this moody color palette. BEHR’s pick for COTY is Rumors, a rich red shade with brown undertones, while Minwax chose Violet as their top pick. C2 Paint’s COTY is C2 Raku, whose hue is inspired by the type of pottery used in ancient Japanese tea ceremonies. C2 Raku is an earthy and deep brownish red that is calming yet dramatic and can work with a variety of interior design styles.

Graham & Brown’s choice for COTY is Elderton, a medium brown that’s both sophisticated and contemporary while Dunn-Edwards selected Caramelized, a terra-cotta-meets-beige color with warm pink undertones. Benjamin Moore chose a nature-inspired shade called Cinnamon Slate, which blends rich plum with smooth chocolate brown. Finally, Pantone’s Color of the Year is Mocha Mousse, a medium brown that’s both contemporary and elegant.

These shades of browns, plums, and reds are the design world’s hottest neutrals, and they pair well with both traditional and modern design styles.

Color-Drenched Rooms

With the popularity of rich, saturated colors, it’s no surprise that bold, color-drenched rooms are predicted for the new year. Color-drenched rooms feature a single color used in varying shades to create a cohesive and impactful look. This trend is ideal for those who seek playful interiors or wish to infuse their spaces with chic personality.

Traditional Patterns

Whether you’re ready to embrace a rich color palette in your home or not, one way to break up a decade of pale neutrals is to add pattern to a room. We’re seeing designers and home retailers use more pattern, like plaids, chinoiserie, florals, and toiles in textiles, upholstery, and wallpapers. If you’re not sure whether you’re ready to commit to this trend, try adding a few throw pillows in a fun pattern and see if it’s your jam.

Artful Lighting

Just as bolder colors are becoming the go-to look, clients are increasingly drawn to statement lighting that define the entire room. From oversized fixtures in sculptural forms to more traditional glass or crystal chandeliers, lighting can act as the central design element in a room, almost becoming the focal art piece in a space.

Credit: YiuCheung – stock.adobe.com

Clay and Ceramics

The use of ceramics and clay shows no signs of slowing down, as retailers, designers, and home enthusiasts continue to embrace their organic appeal. Clay-based products (or items that look like they are made of ceramic), such as lighting, tables, dinnerware, and vases continue to don the shelves and catalogs of home interior showrooms while natural plasters and limewash paints remain a popular choice in finishes for home renovation projects.

Cozy

While not exactly a powerhouse in the world of interior design, it’s interesting to note that Zillow Group, Inc. analyzed millions of their for-sale real estate listings in 2024 and noted that listings mentioning “cozy” have increased by 35 percent compared to the previous year while the term “nostalgia” appeared in 14 percent more listings than in 2023.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Saltwood Interiors, an interior design company specializing in residential and short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at design@saltwoodinteriors.com.