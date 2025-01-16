Montecito Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Man Walking His Dog

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 400 block of Woodley Road in Montecito on Wednesday afternoon. An adult male victim was shot in the upper arm while walking his dog, authorities said.

Deputies determined that the round came from inside a nearby house, as indicated by a bullet hole in a window facing the direction of the victim. They quickly arrested the resident, 44-year old Bendar Albashir, who had been giving aid to the victim.

According to authorities, it does not appear that the victim and the suspect knew each other prior to the incident.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover. Abashir was booked at the Main Jail for negligent discharge of a firearm, a felony. He has since been released on bail. Detectives served a search warrant at Abashir’s home, where they recovered the handgun they believe was used.