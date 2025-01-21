Santa Barbara Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday with Festivities and a Unity March

The last of a five-day series of events to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began on a sunny Santa Barbara morning in De la Guerra Plaza, while at the same time in chilly Washington, D.C., Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the nation’s 47th president.

“With the inauguration of Trump, this represents a tremendous dissonance from Dr. King’s messages,” said the first speaker in downtown S.B., Assemblymember Gregg Hart. King had spoken of hope and dignity for the oppressed, and for love and equality among all Americans. However, 20 percent of farmworkers had stayed home that day, Hart said, out of fear of deportation, which was a message Trump pounded out during his campaign and since winning the election. Hart asked residents to rally to support farmworkers and immigrants in the coming days.

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The day had been organized by the MLK Jr. Committee to reflect Dr. King’s beliefs, under the theme for this year’s celebration: Everyone has the power for greatness. About 450 families, friends, and classmates gathered in the plaza at City Hall, waving signs carrying messages themed with peace and equality. Families came from all corners of the county with wagons, pets, and bubble-blowers. Among them were two winners of a writing contest in the elementary schools, who read their winning pieces on the topic of service: “Service Makes the World Better” by Matin Balaven, and “Service Is All You Need” by Connor J. Jacobs.

Despite the festive family spirit, some were prepared for adversity. “This year, it feels a little volatile,” said a celebration moderator named Liam, who was partnered with AmeriCorps. With the inauguration sharing the date, he said he was on alert for any who might cause political disturbances.

The crowd overall seemed to be in positive spirits. “I come to enjoy MLK’s message of hope and connection,” said Bradley, a Santa Barbara resident and second-time celebration attendee.

The program, hosted by Isaac Garrett, began with native prayers, chants, and songs shared by the Coastal Band of the Chumash Nation. Garrett introduced the speakers, who hyped the crowd with the spirit of giving of themselves. County Supervisor Laura Capps highlighted how anyone can perform acts of service. She encouraged everyone to volunteer, saying they would experience a sense of empowerment from uplifting others. Kathy Hughes, a Realtor by trade, discussed the importance of spreading kindness without expecting anything in return. “Complacency gets us nowhere. Action is what it takes to change the world,” declared Hughes.

After the speeches, a dance party ensued to kick off the march up State Street, where the day was capped by events at the Arlington Theatre. The exuberant members of World Dance for Humanity led the way, mirrored by Dunn School students from Santa Ynez at the back of the crowd.

One of the marchers, Carol Kernahan, led a chant, “Tell me what democracy looks like,” as the hundreds of attendees marched up State. Attending the celebration for her eighth time, Kernahan said that she comes back each year “to keep Santa Barbara country safe and protected.”

A live jazz trio awaited at the end of the march, where some people danced while others headed into the Arlington to hear from Lisa Sideris, a UC Santa Barbara professor, and the poetry and prose of students in the writing contest to raise the spirit of service and empowerment.

