Municipal Winemakers Expands to Ventura

When a young winemaker named David Potter opened a tiny, one-room tasting room for his nascent Municipal Winemakers (Muni) brand in the Funk Zone 15 years ago, he was one of the first to tap into the buzz of that neighborhood. Two years later, in 2011, he expanded into the former dive shop next door, splashing color and creativity into the scene in ways that made wine much more fun and accessible for us all.

David Potter | Photo: Courtesy

Now he’s bringing that vibe to Ventura, where he’s celebrating the grand opening of a tasting room on Ventura Avenue over Valentine’s Day weekend. In addition to serving Muni’s many brands, the new location on Ventura Avenue features a DIY cheese and charcuterie station and a large parking lot that will regularly host food trucks.

The 5,000-square-foot space can also be rented out for private events, and the opening weekend will showcase a bit of everything to come: live music by Amino, Harvey Leche, and Dante Elephante; food by Pinyon Pizza, Lofi Smoke & rGrill, and Easy Thai; hourly raffles; special wine releases; and plenty of interactive surprises. See more details here.

To learn more about why Potter sees new potential down the coast, I recently asked him a few questions.

We hear a lot about struggle in the wine biz these days. How’s it going for you?

The struggle in the wine biz is real, and we’ve definitely felt it, but being almost entirely DtC (Direct to Consumer) has helped us dodge some of the worst of it. Even though tasting room traffic has dipped a bit in the Funk Zone, we’re not stuck in the wholesale grind, battling for shelf space and restaurant placements — that’s a brutal David versus Goliath fight I never wanted to be in.

The bigger issue isn’t just more wineries entering the market — it’s that for the first time in my career, wine consumption is actually declining. Our longtime customers aren’t drinking as much, and younger people aren’t getting into wine the way they were 15 years ago. But that doesn’t mean they’re not interested — they just engage with it differently. Our job is to fit into their world, not the other way around.

That means doubling down on experiences. People still want to come together around wine, even if they’re drinking less of it. So we’re making sure Muni is about more than just what’s in the glass — whether it’s music, food pop-ups, non-alcoholic January Drinks, or simply creating a space that’s welcoming, unpretentious, and fun. If we can keep making wine feel less exclusive and more inclusive, then I hope we’ll stay relevant no matter how drinking habits evolve. I’m still in love with the magic of wine, and I hope we can keep connecting that to customers.

What potential do you see in Ventura?

I’ve had my eye on Ventura for a long time. I took the keys to this building over three years ago and started cooking up this project because the city just feels alive — a place where creativity, independent businesses, and community all come together in a way that reminds me why I got into this industry in the first place.

Ventura already has some great places to enjoy wine, but there’s still room to grow and a chance to do something unique. It has a strong beer culture, an incredible food scene, and a passionate community that supports independent producers. I love that energy and felt like Muni could be a great fit — not to replace anything, but to add to what’s already happening and help bring more people into Ventura’s growing wine scene.

Grand opening poster for Muni in Ventura | Photo: Courtesy

When we opened in the Funk Zone in 2009, it was just a handful of tasting rooms, and we had no idea how that area would evolve. Ventura has that same feeling: A place with momentum and potential, where small businesses can still carve out their own space and do something special. We’re just excited to be a part of it.

What took so long to open down there?

There’s no single answer to that, but let’s just say it’s been a stew of bureaucratic roadblocks, construction delays, and running out of money at the worst possible times — all while keeping the rest of the business running.

First, we tried to get permission to produce wine here, but the zoning wasn’t in our favor. That meant a lot of back-and-forth with the city, frustrating negotiations, and feeling like I was banging my head against a wall trying to make it work. Then we planned to build out a kitchen — but the budget wasn’t there, so we scaled back the plans and had to resubmit. Every step forward seemed to come with two steps sideways.

At the same time, I was still running Muni Santa Barbara, Potek, our tasting rooms, and making wine — all while trying to push Ventura forward. The project never took a back seat, but there were definitely moments when I couldn’t push as hard as I wanted because there was just so much else going on. Balancing the immediate needs of the business with the long game of opening Ventura wasn’t always easy.

And then, of course, construction took longer than expected, and cash flow had its ups and downs. There were times we just had to grind through it. But we made it, and it feels damn good to finally get the doors open.

What’s different or the same about Muni Ventura?

The new Ventura space is unmistakably Muni, but it has a totally different vibe from our Funk Zone location. We worked with an incredible architect and interior designer to make the space feel really special. While Muni S.B. has evolved into a place that’s more popular with visitors than locals, Ventura feels way more neighborhood-y. We see this space as a gathering place for our neighbors on the avenue, a spot where regulars can drop in, hang out, and feel at home.

At its core, the new Ventura location is all about Muni wines, but we’ll also have a selection of our natural Nowadays wines, single-vineyard Potek wines, and non-alcoholic January Drinks. We’re adding taps for super fresh wines straight from the barrel, plus rotating selections of cider and piquette to keep things interesting.

The exterior of Municipal Winemakers new Ventura space | Photo: Courtesy

What really sets it apart is the community focus. We’re building it around connection and collaboration, with a lineup of food pop-ups, live DJs, bands, and partnerships with local creatives. And because we want it to feel casual and easy, we’ve stocked a big fridge with cheese, charcuterie, and we’ve got lots of tinned fish, and other wine-friendly snacks, so guests can DIY their own snack boards.

Ventura has that raw, creative energy that reminds me of how the Funk Zone felt when we first opened in 2009. We’re just excited to be part of it.

Celebrating its grand opening on Friday, February 14, Municipal Winemakers is located at 339 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. municipalwinemakers.com/pages/visit-muni-ventura