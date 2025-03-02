A Breezy Beach Vibe in a Business Park

The best-kept secret lunch spot in Goleta is located at the Teledyne FLIR Headquarters, and you don’t have to have to be an electronics manufacturer to enjoy it. White Caps Beach Club, which opened in Summerland last spring and then in the Funk Zone, is spreading its white umbrella over the humble tech center off Hollister.

When word got to the White Caps team that Teledyne FLIR, a leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thermal imaging infrared cameras, was looking for a new tenant to take over their café, the owner of White Caps, Michael Haber, jumped at the opportunity. Haber, an award-winning photographer and advertising mastermind, is no stranger to creating magic out of seemingly nowhere. With White Caps’ latest location, he’s managed to take an industrial cafeteria-style space and infuse it with the easy, breezy, comfortable yet upscale vibes of a Sicilian seaside bistro.

“I love making a house into a home,” Haber said of his desire to create an appetizing space in which to enjoy a good meal, connect with others, and relax.

White Cap Burger | Photo: Michael Haber

“The music, the ambiance, the ease, the delicious food, the smiles behind the service.” Haber cites all of these as intentional facets that set White Caps apart from other lunch spots. I certainly noticed this attention to detail upon my first visit. As I pulled into the parking lot, the White Caps sign aglow with little twinkly lights assured me that I wasn’t about to enter any old austere employee café. This place oozes comfort and joy and is an excellent option for the general public, not to mention a fantastic deal. With items like a large and flavorful avocado toast sprinkled with fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes, and balsamic vinegar, priced at $8.95, or a steak plate special at $14.95, and easy online ordering, there’s no reason not to become a White Caps regular.

“We’re trying to make it as approachable, kind, fun, and economical as we can,” Haber said.

Kettle Chips line the counter, and a bodega-like space boasts balsamic vinegar from Modena, gourmet olive oil, and other high-end snacks adding an appealing shop, sip, and snack atmosphere. Those who have been to a Tommy Bahama know this engaging aesthetic, which Haber created, taking the retail and dining brand from ground zero to a multibillion-dollar company with his playful yet meticulous touch.

For the new White Caps locale, “I brought all my white tables and chairs and made a little living room in the middle with a sofa and books,” Haber said. “Come join us and play some backgammon and relax.” The space is a conduit for easy conversation, and I enjoyed chatting up local professionals who work at FLIR on the communal couch area while waiting for my food.

Haber’s visionary experience building brands paired with his partner Chef Enrique Hernandez’s skillful hand in the kitchen makes for quite a perfect dining experience. Although both the Summerland and Funk Zone locations are closed for now due to weather and renovations, their kitchen’s fare of fan-favorite Maine lobster rolls, local fish tacos and ceviche, crisp Caesar salads, and a New England–worthy clam chowder hit a chord with the clientele. The Funk Zone truck plans to reopen in April, and Summerland should be back in action this summer.

Al Pastor Tacos | Photo: Michael Haber

Chef Hernandez has been in the food industry for many years, opening three highly successful restaurants and working with a five-star hotel in upper management. The team has expanded into catering as well at various wineries and events, including serving more than 3,000 people at a One805 fundraiser for First Responders. Their newest gig is popping up at La Lieff Winery on Saturdays and Sundays offering their famous lobster rolls, chowder, and more.

“It’s about listening to the customer,” Haber explained. With their ear to the ground, they are keeping the hits coming. Their Breakfast Burrito blew me away with its excellent house potatoes and a killer avocado tomatillo house-made sala.

“The White Caps Burger, the brisket sandwich, and the salmon are high in demand,” Haber said. “Keep an eye on the White Caps Specials, because people go crazy.”

A sign welcomes visitors to White Caps | Photo: Michael Haber

It’s truly worth popping in just to see what Chef Hernandez is cooking up on special each day, like their incredible Taco Tuesdays, Lobster Roll Fridays, and rainy-day pozole. Classic items like the turkey sandwich are wholesome yet elevated with a jalapeño jam, melted Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on fresh Rockenwagner brioche. The breakfast yogurt bowl with juicy berries, coconut shavings, Greek yogurt, and granola is also a wholesome and healthy can’t-miss item.

“We do everything from Harbor Seafood to local markets,” Haber said of their ingredient sourcing. “We want to get the best-quality food. We do organics.”

Every dish is infused with Hernandez’s undeniable warmth and passion for what he does. Hospitality comes easily to Haber and Hernandez, who both exude genuine kindness, which then trickles down to their employees and therein the clientele.

“We have a very happy staff,” Haber said. “The goal is for everyone to enjoy this incredible entity here and share it with friends and family.”

White Caps Beach Club, 6769 Hollister Ave., Goleta; open Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; whitecapsbeachclub.com.