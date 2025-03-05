Validation Brews Up Further Confirmation with New Annex

”It’s one of the most dense family areas in S.B.,” co-owner of Funk Zone brewery, Validation Ale, Brian Deignan, said of the San Roque/Samarkand “Uptown” strip on De La Vina. Deignan, who lives in this neighborhood, decided it needed a brewery and gastropub. With families in mind, he and co-owner and wife Briana Deignan created their newest outpost, Validation Annex, in the Grocery Outlet shopping center.

“We opened this spot to become the local spot of Validation Ale,” Brian said. From the moment we walked into the sunny and sleek new location, the warm Santa Barbara vibes were clear. Regulars were enjoying their favorite IPA and a smashburger at the bar while watching the game, friends greeted each other for hugs and shared slices of pizza, and even Deignan’s own family strolled up, all just looking to get together over tasty food and drink at the neighborhood watering hole.

“A big reason we started Validation was to be a bigger part of the community,” said Brian. To best serve this particular clientele, his engineering brain got to work, ensuring details like the seating (low rather than high) and menu (pizza!) were family friendly.

[Click to enlarge]

“It’s delicious and easy to serve a lot of people,” Brian said of their choice to serve New York–style pizzas, or as it’s referred to playfully on the menu “Za.” There’s something to please every palate and hunger level. The tasty pies come in large 16″ and x-large 22″ sizes, can be made gluten-free, and even “by the slice” Monday- Friday.

With the thoughtful head chef and kitchen operations team of Matt Marsit and Kaity Dean (formerly of Brass Bear Brewing) who crafted Validation Ale’s food menu, you can be sure that every ingredient is carefully selected and thoughtfully prepared. Brian described their fierce commitment to the R&D of creating the perfect pizza, with crust ingredients, temperature control, topping ratios, and more.

It’s an attention to detail that I could taste in every bite of their deceptively simple-looking pizza. Their Roni Za — crisp, large, fresh, and flavorful yet not overly-sauced or topped — might just be the most New York–style slice I’ve had in these parts. I was also impressed with the creative Bur-Hot-Za featuring burrata cheese, red sauce, basil, and hot honey.

“We went through three different providers before we decided on the tots that we like,” Brian said of their strong focus on research in all aspects of the menu.

It’s not just beer, seltzers and other spirits area also available at Validation | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

After all, this attention to real data and responsiveness to feedback is the basis for their Validation concept/menu in the first place. Just like at their original brewery at the Annex, each beer in a category, such as light or hoppy, is either validated or vying. Vying brews can snag a top spot on the list from “validated” beers by outselling them in pints.

Brian, who started brewing beer 13 years ago, went to school for mechanical engineering and worked in tech at AppFolio before deciding to make the leap to opening Validation. “I just love beer,” he said, with an easy and broad smile. When he says this, you know it’s about more than what’s in the pint glass. “There’s a very rich history,” he explained about beer’s cultural and community-oriented roots going back to Mesopotamian days.

It’s a holistic passion that I could taste in each meticulously crafted beer in my flight. Standouts included the light and refreshing Italian pilsner and the hoppy yet balanced cold IPA. In keeping with their desire to have something for every member of the family, there are also local wines from S.B. classics like Margerum and Pali, and clever fermented-spirit cocktails.

“It’s really just the beginning,” Brian said, with the excitement of a true entrepreneur.

[Click to enlarge]

You can see his quickly moving brain at work with the Golf Lounge next door, which features two large golf simulators and lounge areas. It’s a fun way to pair an activity with your beverage.

Speaking of pairings, their Karaage Nuggies put the “tender” in chicken tenders. Perfectly fried in a crisp Asian-spiced batter and served with ranch, this succulent and popular appetizer went delightfully with their seasonal Feistbier. The chicken Caesar salad with homemade croutons was a crunchy and bright highlight as well.

“Every sauce and every ketchup is made in house,” said Brian of the freshness you can taste. As a devoted lover of condiments, it was all I could do not to ask for a bottle of each of their creative aiolis, dips, and dressings to take home. Marsit and Dean are cooking up magic back behind that bar.

In line with their ever-evolving entertainment options at the Funk Zone location, Validation Annex will bring a similar style of programming including trivia and bingo. The focus on families may gear them to offerings like a kids’ bingo night and acoustic guitar acts rather than full-staged bands, in the realm of live music.

Any way you slice it, with delicious food, craft beer and wine, plenty of games to watch at the bar, and to play at the Golf Lounge, there’s truly something for everyone at this family-friendly neighborhood spot.

Validation Annex, 2840 De La Vina Street, (805) 500-3111, validationale.com.