Spring doesn’t officially start til next week, but the time change gives us a head start on sunshine! I’ve had some fun houses come across my desk this week, and I’m eager to share. They all seem to have a video component waiting to suck even more time out of your day — click if you dare!

Credit: Brandon Lee

First off — The Hobbit House in Culver City. Plopped right down in between skyscrapers, this trippy bit of the Shire is actually a set of apartments with a past as colorful as the residence is whimsical. If you’ve got 45 minutes, check out this video curated by the Culver City Historical Society for the full tour, narrated by a longtime manager of the building and friend of the designer, Disney artist Lawrence Joseph. With shingled roofs, cobblestone driveway, and intricate carved wood everywhere, the 9-unit apartment ‘campus’ was built in the 1940’s and sounds like it evolved gradually over the years, and is listed at $1,950,000.

Credit: Courtesy

Next up — The Brady Bunch house. This one came to my attention from a new favorite instagram follow, robby_c_on_the_scene. Robby specializes in pop culture locations — think Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Blazing Saddles, The Muppet Movie, and more. This week, Robby went inside the Brady’s house. I can almost hear Marsha telling Jan not to use her hairbrush as we peek into their pink bedroom above. Apparently after being bought and sold a couple of times recently, it’s been renovated to look exactly like the sets from the 70’s show, and tours are available via The Brady Experience. I think I’ll stick with my distant memories, but it’s fun to know that it’s there if I change my mind. Check out Robby’s insta for his video, or plenty of others available on the web.

Credit: Courtesy

I ran into a couple more entertaining videos this week — much closer to home — featuring this charming home located in Santa Barbara’s Bungalow Haven. 315 E. Micheltorena Street is a 2-bedroom-2-bath cottage listed by the DK Group. Built in 1890, it’s got all of the charm that the era conjures up, as well as a bunch of my favorite things: A fully fenced yard (Scout approves!), and it’s a house rather than a condo (no HOA!), and, as one who enjoys the walk-to-everything lifestyle that downtown living offers, this one takes the cake. The videos give just a glimpse of what’s nearby: A jaunt to Kids World (Hi Arlen and Isa!) and then David and Devin walk over to Crushcakes, the Arlington Theatre, and more. This super sweet spot is open today from 2-4.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Before or after your open house visits today, swing by one of the THIRTY-FIVE restaurants offering $10 burgers for BURGER WEEK. If you’ve been sleeping under a rock and didn’t know til now … no worries! You’ve got four more days of deliciousness, with all the details here. Pro tip: Walk from 315 E. Micheltorena to Eureka, Poké House, Finch & Fork, Little Bird Kitchen, The Cruisery, and of course Crushcakes right down the street. No matter how you spend your Sunday, enjoy!