An indoor pool is incredible enough, but an indoor waterfall, too? This house has both, along with almost 40-foot ceilings, multiple mezzanines, and not one but two stages fit for pianos or other artistic expressions. Outside, lush gardens and tranquil courtyards compete with a fireside lounging area for your favorite spot to relax in San Diego’s year-round climate. Back indoors, the acoustics rival that of a concert hall, and the natural light conjures opportunities as an art gallery. Leave it to Zillow Gone Wild, they’ve found another property that almost defies the imagination.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Courtesy

A stunning modern home at 315 La Marina Drive that redefines coastal living. Designed to celebrate the best of the Mesa lifestyle, showcasing bold architectural elements and soaring ceilings. Fleetwood pocket doors throughout, including an impressive 16-foot wall in the living and kitchen areas, dissolves the boundary between indoors and out. A chef’s kitchen is a true centerpiece, a dual-sided gas fireplace creates warmth and ambiance in the living and dining areas, and vaulted ceilings add volume and elegance to the open-concept design. This one-of-a-kind home is offered by Tyler Mearce.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Courtesy

910 North Nopal Street is a classic Santa Barbara charmer with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and quality finishes throughout. Two-bedroom-two-bath with a view deck primary suite; family room with outdoor access that could be a third bedroom or home office. Walking distance to downtown, Funk Zone, and more. Offered by Bruce Fisher and open today from 1-5 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

This week’s issue offers a plethora of content both front and back. Take us with you on your open house tour, or just relaxing in the backyard. However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!