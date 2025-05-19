This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on May 18, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter
An indoor pool is incredible enough, but an indoor waterfall, too? This house has both, along with almost 40-foot ceilings, multiple mezzanines, and not one but two stages fit for pianos or other artistic expressions. Outside, lush gardens and tranquil courtyards compete with a fireside lounging area for your favorite spot to relax in San Diego’s year-round climate. Back indoors, the acoustics rival that of a concert hall, and the natural light conjures opportunities as an art gallery. Leave it to Zillow Gone Wild, they’ve found another property that almost defies the imagination.
THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:
A stunning modern home at 315 La Marina Drive that redefines coastal living. Designed to celebrate the best of the Mesa lifestyle, showcasing bold architectural elements and soaring ceilings. Fleetwood pocket doors throughout, including an impressive 16-foot wall in the living and kitchen areas, dissolves the boundary between indoors and out. A chef’s kitchen is a true centerpiece, a dual-sided gas fireplace creates warmth and ambiance in the living and dining areas, and vaulted ceilings add volume and elegance to the open-concept design. This one-of-a-kind home is offered by Tyler Mearce.
TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:
910 North Nopal Street is a classic Santa Barbara charmer with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and quality finishes throughout. Two-bedroom-two-bath with a view deck primary suite; family room with outdoor access that could be a third bedroom or home office. Walking distance to downtown, Funk Zone, and more. Offered by Bruce Fisher and open today from 1-5 p.m.
THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:
This week’s issue offers a plethora of content both front and back. Take us with you on your open house tour, or just relaxing in the backyard. However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!
Premier Events
Tue, May 20
4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Teen Talk: College Advice Q&A
Tue, May 20
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Tessa Lark, violin
Tue, May 20
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Panic!: Social Studies
Wed, May 21
4:00 PM
Goleta
Public Works Week Celebration at Camino Real Marketplace
Thu, May 22
10:30 AM
Santa Barbara
Gelson’s Hosts California Cheeseboard Masterclass
Thu, May 22
12:00 PM
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Salt Marsh Reserve Tour & Nature Walk
Thu, May 22
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Memorial Day Weekender at the Kimpton Canary
Thu, May 22
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
From Rio to Madrid with Tony Ybarra at SOhO
Fri, May 23
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
LIVE! Indian Classical Music Concert
Fri, May 23
8:00 PM
Santa Ynez
Three Dog Night At Chumash Casino Resort
