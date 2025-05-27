This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on May 25, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Cynthia Carbone Ward recently shared a great account of her 2016 visit to Hollister Ranch with John Hollister Wheelright, who passed away in January of this year. John was the grandson of Jim and Lottie Hollister, who settled there and built an elegant home in 1910 that’s now known simply as the Hollister House. In 2020, I visited this 105-acre estate nearby that was part of the Hollister family’s original holdings. On my way out of the ranch, I strolled the original Hollister House grounds. I snapped the photo above and felt the years of history as I gazed at the aging-yet-still-proud, two-story redwood home, with its porch and balcony standing lookout over this wild and beautiful place.



NOTE: I’m out of the office for the next few weeks, but we want to keep your in box warm while I’m away. Below, find a couple of current homes for sale to tickle your taste buds. Read this week’s real estate section or peruse today’s open house listings for more, and I’ll be back before you know it! —Sarah

This Week’s Cover Home:

Credit: Courtesy

An exquisitely maintained 3-bedroom-3.5-bath, Mediterranean retreat located at 267 Elderberry Drive in the prestigious Bluff’s neighborhood and a short walk from the Goleta Seashore, Ellwood Mesa Preserve, Sandpiper Golf Course, and Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort. A fabulous mix of location and amenities for those looking to enjoy the Santa Barbara lifestyle! Escape to the Bluffs at this beautiful property offered by Chris and Michael Agnoli.

Today’s Featured Open House:

Credit: Courtesy

365 Loma Media Road is a stunning modern home with sweeping Santa Barbara ocean, island, and city views. This modern 5-bedroom-4.5-bathroom home offers an unparalleled living experience with breathtaking views. As you step inside, you’re immediately greeted by walls of glass that frame the spectacular vistas of the ocean, islands, and city. Shown by Katya Sheets and open today from 1-3 p.m.

