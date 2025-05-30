Santa Barbara Symphony and Friends Perform David Crosby Tribute

Santa Barbara is brimming with musical talent, as showcased in a recent concert, Locals and Legends: Celebrating The Music of David Crosby with The Santa Barbara Symphony at the Granada Theater. The late rock ‘n’ roll legend — a longtime Santa Ynez Valley resident and member of the hallowed Crosby, Stills, and Nash band — inspired the May 24 tribute, which revealed that his memory lives on in the memories of the Santa Barbara community.

KTYD’s morning show co-host Lin Aubuchon opened the event, welcoming the event’s emcee, Tariqh Akoni of Santa Barbara Records. “This event is about community,” said Akoni, whose aim is to bring locally raised talent to the stage. The label’s founder, David Fansler, said he hopes to make this concert an annual event.

Throughout the show, Akoni explained how all of the singers and musicians are 805 grown, and “the people you see playing in clubs and bars” locally. He thanked the Santa Barbara Symphony for their musical accompaniment for this entire event, as well as conductor Nir Kabaretti, who has been music and art director of the symphony since 2006.

The first featured performance was from Chris and John Beland, a father-and-son duo who gave a soulful and spirited performance together, even performing one of Chris Beland’s original songs about love with a ‘70s rock sound. Next on the lineup was Kathleen Sieck, an Americana-folk singer with a clear and beautiful tone. For all of these performances, the symphony’s strings stand alone as another voice, and the wind instruments shone through the classic rock sound made by the multiple guitars on stage.

Even members of the band had moments to shine, especially James Raymond’s piano improv for a cover of Crosby, Stills, and Nash’s “Delta.” James Raymond is the son of Graham Nash, and they made music together, and he continues to write music of his own. This solo was simply magical and showed a true journey of emotion.

Scenes from the David Crosby celebration | Credit: Baron Spafford

Many other performers had a special connection to Crosby’s legacy. Steve Postell, who played guitar throughout the night, offered many songs that he played and co-wrote with Crosby. He performed Crosby’s song, “Anything at All,” saying it represented how he knew and remembers him. Crosby says in the song, “I’m the world’s most opinionated man,” and Postell agrees, saying that he was, because he had “quite a life” to go along with those opinions. Santa Ynez–based artist Jonathan Firey also met and admired Crosby. His voice mirrored Crosby’s with his soulful style. He sang his favorite song by Crosby, “Dangerous Night,” that Raymond co-wrote.

Singers Lois Mahalia and Miriam Dance expertly covered Crosby’s powerful lyrics, from a song co-written by Joni Mitchell, to the soulful “Long Time Gone.” Both sang beautifully on their own as well as cohesively together as they “dove right in.”

Finally, Shaun Tesse, a whimsical singer and performer, shared her own song about a Nightingale, which she said was about love and saying goodbye. She also sang “Guinnevere”, written by Crosby in 1968, about three women he was in love with, including Joni Mitchell.

Scenes from the David Crosby celebration | Credit: Baron Spafford

Scenes from the David Crosby celebration | Credit: Baron Spafford

Scenes from the David Crosby celebration | Credit: Baron Spafford

Scenes from the David Crosby celebration | Credit: Baron Spafford

Scenes from the David Crosby celebration | Credit: Baron Spafford

Scenes from the David Crosby celebration | Credit: Baron Spafford

Scenes from the David Crosby celebration | Credit: Baron Spafford

Scenes from the David Crosby celebration | Credit: Baron Spafford

The last performance was that of “one of Santa Barbara’s favorite sons,” as described by his childhood best friend, Akona. Glen Phillips is the lead singer of the popular alt-rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket. His songs were filled with love, and he brought all the performers out to perform the last song, “Music is Love,” which is a statement that was emphasized throughout the event.

Kabaretti stated that it was a pleasure to perform with talented musicians and also “such a pleasure to perform with fantastic human beings.” He stated that “the Santa Barbara Symphony is a bridge that connects centuries and styles.” Akoni thanked all of the performers, including the members of the all-star band: Austin Beede on drums, Randy Tico on bass, David Delhomme on keys and guitar, and Fausto Cuevas on percussion.