Sustainable Sandos & One-Off Aprons for Santa Barbara Dads

A shared Japanese heritage is bringing together two Santa Barbara–based food industry entrepreneurs, as the founders of The Sando Truck and Good Kitchen Products (GKP) are plotting a Father’s Day Funk Zone pop-up to share their wares with all.

The June 15 event — held at the usual Sando location in the 210 State Street parking lot outside of Paradise Springs Winery — will feature a special vegetarian sandwich, sweet treats, and limited-edition GKP aprons, all benefiting the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

Sando’s Nick Gillio and GKP’s Kazuyo Takeda tell us more about their collaboration.

How do you two know each other?

Nick Gillio: We first connected at the truck when I noticed Kazuyo wearing a sweatshirt featuring Pocari Sweat, a well-known Japanese beverage brand. That moment sparked a conversation about Japanese products and culture. As two small business owners with Japanese heritage, we saw a great opportunity to come together for a fun and meaningful pop-up.

Kazuyo Takeda: I had heard about a new Japanese food truck in town, The Sando Truck, and was curious — so one day I stopped by to try the potato salad sando, which was amazing! While I was ordering, we started chatting and quickly realized we shared Japanese roots and a passion for what we do. I didn’t mention my business right away, but the idea of collaborating came to mind almost immediately. Sandos are such a beloved, versatile part of Japanese food culture, and I saw a lot of potential in what Nick was building.

What made you want to collaborate?

NG: As two Japanese-branded small businesses in Santa Barbara, we wanted to come together to showcase something meaningful from our culture: the Edamame Korokke Sando. This collaboration is not just about food or products; it’s about sharing a cultural experience with the community in a thoughtful and sustainable way. By combining our strengths, we hope to create something that highlights our culture while also supporting values we both care about: community, quality, and sustainability.

KT: The Edamame Korokke Sando is a fresh take that blends Japanese inspiration with something new and unexpected. It also happens to be vegetarian, which makes it an especially meaningful fit — at GKP, kindness to animals and sustainability are core values we live by. Collaborating on a dish that’s not only delicious and creative but also aligned with those values made this partnership feel truly natural.

Tell us more about the Edamame Korokke Sando.

NG: It’s made with mashed potatoes, sautéed onions, and edamame, shaped into croquettes, coated in fresh panko, and deep-fried to perfection. It’s served with crisp veggies and dipped in a savory house sauce, all sandwiched between slices of The Sando Truck’s signature shokupan (Japanese milk bread). It’s packed with protein, comforting, and totally plant-based — something we’re proud to highlight as part of our shared commitment to kindness to animals and sustainability.

And there’s dessert?

NG: As a special treat for this event, we’re also offering Japanese churros — a nostalgic childhood favorite made from the crusts of shokupan (pan no mimi), deep-fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar. When we first test-fried a batch, everyone in the kitchen kept grabbing “just one more.” They’re sweet, simple, and seriously addictive — and we’re excited to bring this playful throwback to the pop-up. The full plate, including the sando and churros, will be $12.

Edamame Korokke Sando and Japanese churros

What’s GKP’s role?

KT: GKP is contributing the recipe and collaborating with The Sando Truck on the food, as well as designing limited-edition aprons exclusively for the event — bringing together design, culture, and community through this shared culinary experience.

Why are you supporting the Humane Society?

NG: This collaboration is rooted in a shared respect for animals, the environment, and the community we’re part of. Supporting the Santa Barbara Humane Society felt like a meaningful way to extend those values beyond the event itself. We wanted this pop-up to do more than just serve good food — it’s also an opportunity to give back to a cause we both believe in.

KT: To that end, we’re donating 10 percent of all proceeds from the event to the Humane Society. At GKP, that mission is woven into everything we do — from our sustainable aprons and compostable trash bags to our latest launch: 100 percent biodegradable pet waste bags made with plant-based materials. For us, animals are part of the family, and we’re committed to making choices — big and small — that show care for them and the planet we all share.

The June 15 Father’s Day pop-up starts at noon at 210 State Street and goes until supplies are sold out. See thesandotruck.com and GKPofficial.com.